Carolyn Joyce Simpson Carolyn Joyce Simpson, 63, of Bozeman, passed away recently at her home. Carolyn was born on December 17, 1958, in Philadelphia, PA. The family relocated to Bozeman, MT in 1968, where her father was offered a position as head Professor of Psychology teaching at Montana State University. Carolyn grew up on the south side of Bozeman and attended Irving Elementary, Willson Middle School and graduated from Bozeman Senior High in 1977 then Sedona Travel School. A true athlete - Carolyn was a natural who enjoyed softball, bowling, waterskiing and skiing at her beloved Bridger Bowl. Travel was her life's passion, and she enjoyed many adventures around the globe. Carolyn was very proud of the Bozeman community, and was a true business leader and community supporter. She operated and later owned Four Seasons Travel for 30 years. She was very active in fundraising and volunteering for Big Brothers and Sisters, Toys for Tots and the Humane Society. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. S. Gordon Simpson (1973) and her Mother Jean Claire (Coop) Simpson (1991). She is survived by her brother Bob (Sue) Simpson of Sheridan, WY, nephews Samuel (Katie) and Robert (Kellie) and their families, and her brother Glenn (Rhonda) Simpson of Camano Island, WA. Carolyn had a magnetic personality and was always the life of the party. She had many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly. We know Carolyn is enjoying front row seats at every Denver Broncos game, cheering on the Montana State Bobcats, skiing every powder day and reuniting with those who went before her. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Love Inc, one of Carolyn's favorite charities, www.loveincgc.org. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2023. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
