Steven Douglas Simonson Steven Douglas Simonson passed away in his home on August 9, 2023.
Steve was born on June 16, 1952, in Seattle, WA, to Martha and Fred Simonson. Steve and his 5 siblings spent most of their childhood in Chamberlin, SD. When Steve was in his late teens, the family moved to Belgrade, MT. He called Montana home for the remainder of his life.
At the age of 18, Steve was drafted into the army. In 1975 he moved to Big Timber where he met his soon-to-be-wife, Deborah. The two married in 1976 and started a family shortly after. Steve began his apprenticeship to become a journeyman power line worker, eventually finishing his career with Northwestern Energy formerly known as the Montana Power Company. After his retirement, Steve moved to Oregon for six years where he made many great friends before moving back to MT.
Steve enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Whether he was snowmobiling, camping, boating, fishing or just hanging with his kids, Steve always had a smile on his face and a contagious laugh to go with it. His lighthearted kindness was felt by everyone he encountered and he had the ability to make anyone smile regardless of the situation.
Steve was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many people. His light shined bright, and he left a considerable imprint on so many people's lives. He will be greatly missed by many.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Martha. He is survived by his 4 children, Jeff Simonson (Angie), Tanya Simonson, Kyla Simonson and Colleen Holt (Scott); grandchildren, Allie, Hayden, Rilynn, Tristen, Ava, Matthias, Eleanor and Autumn. He is also survived by his brothers, Wade (Kath), Randy, Rod (Julie) Mark (Carol); and sister, Debbie (Randy); and former wife, Deborah Simonson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 12:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by a Graveside Service, and a celebration of Steve's life. To view the livestream, please visit Steve's page on www.dokkennelson.com.
