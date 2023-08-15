Steven DouglasSimonson
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Steven Douglas Simonson Steven Douglas Simonson passed away in his home on August 9, 2023.

Steve was born on June 16, 1952, in Seattle, WA, to Martha and Fred Simonson. Steve and his 5 siblings spent most of their childhood in Chamberlin, SD. When Steve was in his late teens, the family moved to Belgrade, MT. He called Montana home for the remainder of his life.

At the age of 18, Steve was drafted into the army. In 1975 he moved to Big Timber where he met his soon-to-be-wife, Deborah. The two married in 1976 and started a family shortly after. Steve began his apprenticeship to become a journeyman power line worker, eventually finishing his career with Northwestern Energy formerly known as the Montana Power Company. After his retirement, Steve moved to Oregon for six years where he made many great friends before moving back to MT.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you