Gary Andrew Simonson passed away peacefully January 31, 2023, at his home in Bozeman, MT. Gary was born March 16, 1938, in Garrison, ND to Norval and Veronica (Kastner) Simonson. Gary grew up hunting and fishing with his brothers. He joined the Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1967. That same year he married the love of his life, Sharon Marie Secora, in Twin Falls, ID. Gary and Sharon enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and taking long drives around the countryside. Gary and Sharon had two children, Audra (Dave) Slocum in 1968 and Todd Simonson in 1970. In 1971 they bought land and built their forever home; Gary was able to enjoy his beautiful view of the Bridger mountains right up till the end. Gary was a Union Plumber/Pipefitter for 50 years, and worked in Alaska on the pipeline, Colstrip on the powerplant, as well as Western Plumbing and was the State of Montana plumbing inspector for years. As a man who was very passionate about hunting and gathering, he, at almost 85 years old, would talk with pride about the 28 elk, 6 moose, 5 bear, lots of deer and antelope and plenty of birds that he had killed in his lifetime. A fun fact about Gary that not many others can say is that he was bitten by a rattlesnake in the 70s, while antelope hunting with his wife, and never received medical treatment (but there was beer). Gary was a longtime supporter of both the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited. Gary was preceded in death by his father Norval Simonson, mother Veronica (Kastner) Simonson and brothers Glen, Nubby and Ardell. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon (Secora) Simonson, sister Diane (Wes) Leum, daughter Audra (David) Slocum, son Todd Simonson, grandchildren Todd the 2nd, Camden (Ellie) Simonson, Brady Simonson and Addison Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be planned for the Spring of 2023. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. A Gary quote: Well, I have had a good life! Gary Simonson Andrew Simonson
