Katherine Helen Nicole Silverstein Katherine "Katie Bugg" Helen Nicole Silverstein (Pearcy), 29, of Bozeman, MT, formerly of Pocatello, ID, left this world Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born August 3, 1993 in Soldotna, AK to Jeri Pearcy, now Scalise, and Kenny Pearcy. As a child Katie moved with her family to Pocatello, ID, and attended Irving Jr. High School and Pocatello High school. After High School, in 2012, Katie lived briefly in Ocean City, MD where she worked a summer retail job on the Boardwalk. With summer over, she moved back to Pocatello, then to Monroe, LA. Wanting to be closer to her sister, Jessica, Katie decided to relocate to Bozeman, MT. She met Andrew Silverstein in 2015, and they were married June 28, 2018. Beautiful and caring Katie left an indelible impression on everyone she met. Unconditionally loving and empathetic, she had a magnetic personality and a wonderful zeal for life. Katie was a stay-at-home mother and dedicated her life to providing a loving home for her husband Andrew and their two girls, Kinslee and Kyra. As loving and dedicated as she was, Katie left all of us without her wonderful spirit and infectious personality. Each of her family members and friends, which there are so many, have been left with incredible sorrow at her untimely passing. The world seems a darker place without her light shining in it. We take solace that she has transcended this earth and is far from the pain experienced here. She leaves behind her Husband Andrew Silverstein, Daughters Kinslee and Kyra of Bozeman, MT; Grandmother Roberta Pearcy, Father Kenny Pearcy both of Soldotna, AK; her Mother Jeri Scalise and Stepfather Jimmer Scalise of Inkom, ID; Sisters Jamie Nelson, Kiana Turpin and Brother-in-law Rhet Turpin of Pocatello, ID; Sister Jessica Pearcy of Bozeman, MT; many Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and other friends and family too numerous to mention. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future time. Condolences & Memories may be shared at www.dahlcares.com. "Immortality" by Clare Harner ~ Do not stand by my grave and weep, I am not there I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am diamond glints on snow. I am sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.