Raymond Charles Sickler was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, on Oct. 11, 1937, the second of 14 children to Tony and Tillie Sickler. He passed away on May 26, 2022. He was raised on the farm north of Dickinson and attended a one room schoolhouse during his elementary years. He quit high quit high school to join the Navy, where he received his GED. Ray served as an aircraft engine mechanic on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet during his time in the military. After his service in the military ended, he returned to Dickinson where he met and married Angela Wanner on Dec. 27, 1958. They were married for over 63 years. The first years were spent in north Dakota, then in 1965, they moved to Bozeman, Montana, where he was employed in the roofing business. In 1974, together, Ray and Angie formed Sickler Roofing Service. They worked in the business for over 30 years, with their sons eventually taking over the business. In retirement, they both enjoyed playing guitar and singing country and gospel music at music jam sessions in Yuma, Arizona. Ray is survived by his wife Angie and four sons: Marty (Laurie) and sons Tyler and Justin; Marlon (Anne Marie), daughter Jessica (Mike) and children Gabriel and Madison; daughter Shawna and her children Lilly and Collin; son Anthony. Wade Sickler; Blaine (Debbie) and their sons Zach (Alice), Avery, and Nate. Also, surviving are five sisters: Arlie, Adzie, Marie, Marla, and Cindy. There are four surviving brothers: Dave, Alfred, Arnie, and Rodney. In addition, there are numerous other cousins, relatives and many friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and daughter-in-law Becky. On July 16, 2022, there will be an Honor Guard Ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Wall at the south end of Sunset Hills Cemetery, 900 E. Main, which is south of Lindley Park. Following the ceremony, there will be a reception for family and friends at the home of Blaine and Debbie Sickler, 6580 Sypes Canyon Road, Bozeman, Montana. Raymond Sickler Charles Sickler
