Dr. Norman A. Shyne Dr. Norman A. Shyne died in Bozeman on May 6, 2020. Norman was born on December 24, 1929 in New Underwood, South Dakota to Daniel and Margaret (Colling) Shyne. He was raised on the ranch near Wasta, SD that was his grandfather's homestead. The Great Depression forced the family to move to Rapid City, where he finished grade school. A promotion for his father took the family back to New Underwood where Norman attended high school and graduated with 17 other students in 1947. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for one year, worked in a bank, then had his own propane business. A potential greeting from the President of the United States prompted him to enlist in the US Air Force at the onset of the Korean conﬂict, where he went to several schools for radar, radio and electronic countermeasures equipment in the B-36 bomber. During the last of 4 years in the Air Force he was a USAF Service Engineer on IBM accounting equipment at Headquarters 8th Air Force at Fort Worth, Texas. With four years of the GI Bill, Norman Went back to the South Dakota School of Mines, earning a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Norman completed his Doctorate Degree in Electrical Engineering from Montana State College in 1962, and for 2 years worked at a start-up electronics company. He returned to Montana State as an Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and as a staff member of the Electronics Research Laboratory (ERL). He remained at MSU doing teaching & research in the fields of Signal Analysis and Processing, Integrated Electronics and Devices and Circuits, until his retirement in 1984. Thereafter, he provided consulting advice for several clients and achieved the status of Family Computer Guru. During his professional career, Dr Shyne belonged to various Professional and Honorary Organizations, such as Sigma Tau, Sigma Xi, Eta Kappa Nu and the IEEE (Life Member). Norman enjoyed all things of speed, including racing stock cars, piloting radio-controlled model aircraft and even go-carts with the children. After retirement he liked to travel, mostly in the western US, and staying south during the winter. He is survived by his wife, Merry (Barrickman), by his children and their spouses, Daniel (Vicki), Susan (Kirk), Mark (Angie), Marcelle (Kirk), John (Sandra), Karen (Gary); their mother, Michaela; sister, Margaret; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his second wife, Mitzi. Norman will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of ﬂowers, please consider contributions to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Foundation for scholarships, or to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held later this summer when we can gather and celebrate together. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.