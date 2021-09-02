Shriver, Ryan Scott Sep 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Scott Shriver was born April 6, 1988 in Billings, MT. He passed away Friday, May 20, 2021 in Port Lavaca, TX. He is survived by his wife Breelyn; parents Scott and Kim; brother Tyson (Hannah); grandmothers Ilah Shriver and Marge Hoffman. He has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him. Memorial will be at 11AM, Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings. Reception to follow at Faith. Full obituary at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. Ryan Shriver Scott Shriver Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryan Scott Shriver Tyson Breelyn Kim Faith Chapel Aunt Recommended for you