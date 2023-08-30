Ilah LouiseShriver

Ilah Louise Shriver Ilah Shriver passed away peacefully in her home at Highgate Senior Center on August 25, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born November 6, 1929 in Morehouse, MO, to Harry Cook and Dora Mae Norwood Cook. She spent most of her youth living in Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Polytechnic High School. In 1950 she boarded a train in LA and moved to Bozeman, MTwhere she met and married Ray Shriver and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Except for short moves to CA, and OR, she spent the majority of her life in Bozeman MT.

Ilah worked for Ma Bell when she first moved to Bozeman as a switchboard operator. She took some time off to start a family, but eventually went back to work in the archive department at MSU library. She was proud of being able to assist MSU professors in researching Montana history for books they wrote. She was very proud of assisting Ivan Doig in researching Montana history for his novels. She has several signed copies of Ivan Doig books. She retired from MSU in 1985.

After retiring she and Ray were able to travel. They traveled to several different European countries and spent some of the winter months in CA and Hawaii. Every year they would travel to visit their children and spend time with their grandchildren. When Yellowstone Park opened they would load up the family and visit the park each year. She and Ray were longtime supporters of MSU football and enjoyed attending games. When she could no longer attend games she faithfully watched every game that was televised and promptly reported back the results to her children.


