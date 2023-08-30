Ilah Louise Shriver Ilah Shriver passed away peacefully in her home at Highgate Senior Center on August 25, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born November 6, 1929 in Morehouse, MO, to Harry Cook and Dora Mae Norwood Cook. She spent most of her youth living in Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Polytechnic High School. In 1950 she boarded a train in LA and moved to Bozeman, MTwhere she met and married Ray Shriver and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Except for short moves to CA, and OR, she spent the majority of her life in Bozeman MT.
Ilah worked for Ma Bell when she first moved to Bozeman as a switchboard operator. She took some time off to start a family, but eventually went back to work in the archive department at MSU library. She was proud of being able to assist MSU professors in researching Montana history for books they wrote. She was very proud of assisting Ivan Doig in researching Montana history for his novels. She has several signed copies of Ivan Doig books. She retired from MSU in 1985.
After retiring she and Ray were able to travel. They traveled to several different European countries and spent some of the winter months in CA and Hawaii. Every year they would travel to visit their children and spend time with their grandchildren. When Yellowstone Park opened they would load up the family and visit the park each year. She and Ray were longtime supporters of MSU football and enjoyed attending games. When she could no longer attend games she faithfully watched every game that was televised and promptly reported back the results to her children.
Growing up around Hollywood, Ilah loved the movies. Her favorite film was Gone with the Wind, and collected several memorabilia items. She was a collector and over the years accumulated multiple collections of items from different movies, Holiday Barbies, Sweet Pea Festival posters and postcards and several other items. She enjoyed the local arts and theater and attended when she could. She was a member of the Grand Avenue Christian Church.
Ilah was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents, siblings, Delmar(kia LAPD), Joe(kia WWII, on the USS Houston), Nell Sullivan, Norma Secor and Harriet Godwin. She was also preceded in death by one of her grandsons, Ryan Shriver, whom she loved spending time with while he attended MSU.
Ilah is survived by her children, Scott(Kim), Billings MT, Debbie, Sammamish WA, and Randy(Lark), Spokane WA, grandchildren, Shelly, Leanne, Michael(Lauryn) and Tyson(Hannah), and great grandchildren, Kadin, Zane, Jemma Mae, Drake, Zealia and Cooper.
In honor of Ilah and her deceased brothers please make donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors the sacrifice of first responders and wounded warriors.
