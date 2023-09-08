Margaret Jeanne Langohr was born on April 7, 1929 in Bozeman, Montana, to Florence G. Myers and Don M. Langohr, Sr. She was surrounded by the love of family and the stunning beauty of the Rocky Mountains.
Margaret's family roots reach deep into Montana soil. Her ancestors homesteaded in the Gallatin Valley in 1872 and continued to ranch there for over a century. Her grandfather, Michael Langohr, was the first Forest Ranger and Supervisor on the Gallatin National Forest. His wife, Maggie, loved and was quite talented at growing flowers. After retiring, Mike built her a greenhouse next to their home on So. Tracy Ave.
Their extensive and beautiful gardens became something of an attraction for passers-by in Bozeman and parlayed into a florist business. Margaret's father and her older brother, Don M. Langohr, Jr. (who later served as Mayor) grew Langohr’s Flowerland into one of the longest family-owned businesses in town. She spent many busy holidays delivering flowers around town and showed a keen aptitude for floral design which would later benefit the church greatly.
Being the youngest among the cousins and neighborhood kids, mostly boys, Margaret learned early on to stand up for herself. Due to this assertiveness, her brother gave her the nickname “Puggs” (short for pugnacious). She wore it as a badge of honor and it’s with this affectionate moniker that her Montanan friends and family still refer to her. This tenacity would serve her well throughout her life.
No town in the country, even one as idyllic as hers, was exempt from the trials of the Great Depression and World War II. These searing forces forged and formed Margaret's character into a constitution of steel and a heart of gold. While she saw others around her losing homes and livelihoods, her family was able to retain their business due, in part, to the kindness of friends. Her father had taken out a business loan with a neighbor, Mrs. Blackmore, rather than a bank. She told them not to worry about monthly payments until better days returned. If they could pay the interest on the loan, that would suffice. After the Depression, her father paid back the loan in full.
Like most Americans, Margaret’s family had a Victory Garden and rationed the staples of life; gas, meat, sugar, among others, in a magnitude of self-sacrifice the nation has not seen since. This ingrained in her, at an early age, the enduring traits of frugality, self-sufficiency, ingenuity, resiliency, and most of all, the unfailing conviction that, in addition to our families, we must take care of our neighbors and our friends.
With the men off at war, the high school students were left to harvest the crops. Margaret spent her summer days on her hands and knees in the sweltering heat, roguing rows of peas, many of which would be canned and sent to the servicemen and women overseas. At the cannery, young men would then hoist large heavy metal pans of peas into room-size ovens to be cooked. She noticed one of these fellows particularly, a strong handsome chap named Dave Shively, who had recently returned from serving in the Navy in the South Pacific.
Margaret earned a degree in Business Administration from Montana State College (now MSU) and was president of the Chi Omega Sorority. While at the Bungalow Drug Store soda fountain on Main Street, she ran into Dave again. They married in 1951 at her family’s parish, St. James Episcopal Church. Margaret worked as the Assistant to the Dean of Students and Dave as manager of Rowles Mack Men’s Clothing Store (later Hartman Mockel). In 1954, son Bruce would make them a family of three.
Dave then took a position with a large corporation (Alcoa) which would move the young family to San Francisco, CA where twins Callie and Carol would join the clan. Dave’s career took them to Chicago and then New York City before coming to Los Angeles and settling in Woodland Hills in 1968. Margaret’s considerable adaptability and organizational skills made these challenging transitions appear almost seamless to her children. She believed the family would be there for three years as they had in Dave's previous assignments. They stayed for 55 years.
Despite moving from a small town of 11,000, to some of the country’s largest cities. Margaret’s attitude never changed: we take care of our neighbors and our friends. The family became active in the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. Over the decades, she was involved in, or in charge of, many of the church’s service groups. In1970, she started volunteering as Parish Administrator, a position she held for 13 years.
One day in 1975, a family in need knocked on the office door and asked Margaret if they had any food to share. They didn’t. Margaret told the rector, the Rev. Jess Taylor, “We need to keep a little food around here for people.” Fr. Jess asked parishioners to bring canned goods to stock the cupboards of the church kitchen. For the first several years, Margaret and others provided food for around 100 people per month, setting the stage for what would become the West Valley Food Pantry.
All this she accomplished while first tending to her own family; the countless brown bag lunches, life-guarding kids around the backyard pool, nightly family dinners, never-ending baseball, softball, and volleyball games, summer vacations in Montana, family camping trips, shuttling to youth group meetings, choir practice, and girl scout camps, to name a few. To say nothing of nurturing her magnificent flower garden (which was in her DNA).
Wherever she went, she built lasting friendships. A gracious host, she loved having gatherings in her home. Some of her happiest times were when she was surrounded by her many friends and family. Her hearty laugh could easily be heard across a crowded room.
In 1985, Margaret and other church members noted that the problem of hunger in the West San Fernando Valley was growing and suggested they could do more. They began recruiting interfaith institutions, service organizations, and business partners.
This resulted in assistance from ten churches and synagogues, the National Charity League, Inc. and numerous local grocery outlets. Due to this success, the LA Regional Food Bank chose the pantry to distribute its considerable rations. Their semi-trucks began rolling into the parking lot, filling storage units to the brim. The US Post Office, corporations, Boy Scouts, etc. donated the food from their annual drives.
With Margaret managing operations with more than a hundred volunteers, the West Valley Food Pantry was now feeding several thousand people a month. She was honored several times by the City of Los Angeles for her outstanding contribution to the food insecure. After 30 years volunteering as its first Director, at the age of 86, Margaret turned over the reins to the new Director, Debbie Decker. She watched with pride and delight as Debbie and her staff have continued to increase the pantry’s impact, serving over 3,000 people per month, surging to 14,000 during the pandemic, and obtaining over $5 million in grants to build an expansion to the Food Pantry.
But it all began with the big heart and strong conviction of a young girl from a small town in Montana, that we need to take care of our neighbors and our friends. Her family could not possibly be prouder of her, nor love her more.
Margaret’s husband David passed in 2011. Her children are Bruce Shively, Carol Shively (spouse, Roger Anderson), and Callie Shively (spouse, Susan Kubica). Her grandchildren are Owen Shively and Emily (Shively) Edwards (spouse, Jordan Edwards). Her niece and nephews are Janis Langohr (spouse, Kevin Johnson), Mike Langohr (spouse, Callie (Hart) Langohr, and Doug Langohr (spouse, Marilee (Morgan) Langohr.
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Woodland Hills on October 7th at 11:00 am.
