Margaret Jeanne Langohr was born on April 7, 1929 in Bozeman, Montana, to Florence G. Myers and Don M. Langohr, Sr. She was surrounded by the love of family and the stunning beauty of the Rocky Mountains.

Margaret's family roots reach deep into Montana soil. Her ancestors homesteaded in the Gallatin Valley in 1872 and continued to ranch there for over a century. Her grandfather, Michael Langohr, was the first Forest Ranger and Supervisor on the Gallatin National Forest. His wife, Maggie, loved and was quite talented at growing flowers. After retiring, Mike built her a greenhouse next to their home on So. Tracy Ave.

Their extensive and beautiful gardens became something of an attraction for passers-by in Bozeman and parlayed into a florist business. Margaret's father and her older brother, Don M. Langohr, Jr. (who later served as Mayor) grew Langohr’s Flowerland into one of the longest family-owned businesses in town. She spent many busy holidays delivering flowers around town and showed a keen aptitude for floral design which would later benefit the church greatly.


