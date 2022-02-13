Andrew Lanquist Shirey Jr. "Drew"

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cabinet Maker- Farmer-Draft Horse Teamster-Traveler- Father-Husband-Friend His was a life very well lived. Andrew Shirey Jr. "Drew" Lanquist Shirey Jr. "Drew"

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you