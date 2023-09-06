Fred Lawrence Shields Fred Shields was born January 15th, 1941 in Bozeman and passed away September 3rd, 2023 in Bozeman with his wife and children by his side.
After a long hard battle with mesothelioma, Fred packed up his fishing gear and sauntered off into the sunset in search of the perfect fishing hole, finally free of the pain that has held him captive for over a year.
He didn't deserve this battle, no one does! But he can go knowing that he raised a strong tight-knit family that has carried on his love for the great outdoors, his endless desire for adventure, strong work ethic, and integrity! Our dad, husband (grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, friend) left us with a legacy beyond measure.
Fred attended too many schools to count as his father traveled doing road construction. After a short stint in the Navy, he went on to marry the love of his life, Sharon Thompson. They just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary!
Fred and Sharon were married in 1960 the same year he started working at the Bozeman Water Department, a job he retired from as superintendent, 35 years later. He and his wife Sharon went on to raise 3 children, Shanna, Terry and Chris. He has always called Montana home and he loved it here.
Fred is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughter Shanna Arneson (Dave Arneson, Jake and Chad/Jeseigh), Terry Sternhagen (Ex son-in-law, Tom Sternhagen, Mandy/Travis Smith, Keri Sternhagen/Zach Vanvorous, and Nicole/Cory Armstrong), Chris Shields (Joann and Brandi, Bobbi). Great grandchildren, Bailey Sternhagen, Kinley, Karsyn and Case Smith, Fredrick Jordan Armstrong (to be born September 27th), Chloe and Nash Arneson, Alexis, Bently, Franci and Louis. Brother (Gary Shields), Mother-in-law Carol Thompson, Brother-in-law Dick Thompson (Carol) and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Father Albert, and Stepmom Goldie Shields, Mother Leona, Brother Laverne (Skip) and his wife Sharon Shields, Sister-in-law Sandy Shields, his grandson, James Shields and father-in-law, Ben Thompson.
As per Freds request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Bozeman Cancer Center or Compassus Hospice Center Bozeman.