Fred Lawrence Shields Fred Shields was born January 15th, 1941 in Bozeman and passed away September 3rd, 2023 in Bozeman with his wife and children by his side.

After a long hard battle with mesothelioma, Fred packed up his fishing gear and sauntered off into the sunset in search of the perfect fishing hole, finally free of the pain that has held him captive for over a year.

He didn't deserve this battle, no one does! But he can go knowing that he raised a strong tight-knit family that has carried on his love for the great outdoors, his endless desire for adventure, strong work ethic, and integrity! Our dad, husband (grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, friend) left us with a legacy beyond measure.


