Charles Vinsel "Chuck" Shewey Charles Vinsel "Chuck" Shewey passed away September 1, 2022, at the age 84. He was born March 14, 1938, in Toledo, OR, the only child of Frank and Betty Shewey. Chuck graduated from Sundance High School, Sundance, WY. He later attended the University of Wyoming and Black Hills State College. In 1958, Chuck enlisted in the US Navy and was a pilot in the NAVCAD program stationed in Pensacola, FL. After his discharge, he began a lengthy career in banking, first with Commercial Credit in Rapid City, SD, and later with First Bank System, working in Livingston, MT, Sturgis, SD, and as a correspondent banker with First Minneapolis Bank in Minneapolis, MN. In January 1977, he married Cindy Gurnett, and together they moved back to Montana with the purchase of Citizens First National Bank, Wolf Point, MT. In 1981, they moved to Bozeman where Chuck worked for Montana Bank until retirement. Out of retirement, Chuck worked again for First National Park Bank, Livingston. Later, Chuck was a licensed real estate agent, specializing in farm and ranch real estate. During their 45 years together, Chuck and Cindy enjoyed their years in banking, raising a purebred herd of Red Angus cattle, and many camping, horseback, hunting, and fishing adventures, always with a yellow Labrador Retriever close behind. Chuck was most at home in the out of doors, whether it be the mountains, desert, or the ocean. However, he was always happiest in the mountains of Montana. Chuck is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Brant (Shelly) of Rapid City, SD; daughter, Barb (Gregg) of Ellijay, GA; son, Brett of Fargo, ND; and daughter, Janice of Victoria, BC Canada, eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the St. James Episcopal Church Canterbury Park, Bozeman, MT. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the services live, please visit www.dokkennelson.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
