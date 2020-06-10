Cynthia Lea Sherman Cynthia L. Grund Sherman passed away from illness on April 26, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana, with her son and daughter by her side. Born on April 28, 1950, Cindy was 69 and is predeceased by parents Mona McCoy of Las Vegas and Keith Grund of Basin, Montana; brother Staci McCoy; and former husband and father of her children Archie "Paul" LePine. Cindy's family homesteaded west of Ronan, her children being 5th-generation Montanans. She enjoyed living in the mountains, outside and off the land. She lived briefly and intermittently in other states, but Montana called her back. Belgrade was her home for nearly 40 years. She liked to can food and sew on her antique Singer. She loved cats and reading, uninterested in television. Cindy was always ready to help anybody in need, and, later in life, found purpose in helping children in need. Cindy will be missed and remembered by her brothers, Richard, Robert, Rodney, and Keith Grund; her two children, Curt Sherman (Jennifer) and Pamela Dorsey (Tom); her ward, Zachariah Rogers-Sherman; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; nieces and nephews; and the Peace Lutheran Church community. Condolences may be placed online at www.dahlcares.com. Interment will be private and family only to carry out final wishes. Wildflower seeds will be planted in Cindy's memory. We hope many purple flowers bloom, as they were her favorite.
