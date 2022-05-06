Joy Ellen Shellenberg died peacefully on April 30, 2022. She was born in Austin, Montana on January 21, 1932 to Robert E. (Mike) and Ruth Otten. She was the third of four sisters. She grew up in the country where icicles were needed to make birthday ice cream, the woodstove provided both heat and bath water, and a one-room schoolhouse supplied an education. The family moved into Helena when she was in 6th grade. After graduating from Helena High School she went to work for Montana Power where she met Art, her husband of almost 69 years. She and Art moved to Bozeman in 1974. She loved the Lord and her family passionately and showed it in many creative ways through cooking, baking, quilting, and sewing. She and Art were active members of the Bozeman Evangelical Free church. She was also passionate about helping people, whether it was visiting those less fortunate, serving as an aid in a special education classroom or on the missions committee, or putting on fund raisers for what she believed in. In her last days she shared her wry wit and humor and beautiful smile freely with all. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Dorothy, Marilyn, and Donna. She is survived by her husband Art of Bozeman, her daughter Laura of Billings, her son Jeff (Ruth) of Bozeman, her granddaughter Corinne (Clint) of Huntley and grandsons Trevor of Bozeman and Tyler (Molly) of Camano Island Washington, two great grandchildren Everett and Scarlett of Huntley, and step grandkids Cody, Randilee, Cami, Evie and Morgan of Bozeman along with many nieces and nephews, all who were dear to her. A remembrance service will be held Thursday, May 19 at 2:00 pm at the E. Free Church, 1701 South 19th Avenue in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to a charity Joy would want to support. Joy Shellenberg Ellen Shellenberg
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.