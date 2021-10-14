Sheehan, Edward John Oct 14, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward John Sheehan Edward John "Ike" Sheehan, Butte native and long-term resident of Bozeman, passed away softly and gently on October 9, 2021, in his home, surrounded by loved ones, after a full life and a short battle with cancer. Ed was born December 18, 1933, in Butte, MT to Nora M. Monahan and John T. Sheehan. He has three sisters Mary Terese, Katherine, and Lynn. He attended all Catholic schools growing up, graduated from Butte Central in 1951, and later graduated from Carroll College in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in Biology. Ed was drafted into the US Army on July 9, 1956, and was honorably discharged after serving for two years. He began his career at the US Department of Agriculture in Helena in November of 1959. Two years later he transferred to the Marsh Diagnostic Lab in Bozeman where he worked in the Serology Lab as a Microbiologist, until his retirement in 1995. He married the love of his life Marian Eastman from Creston, BC, Canada on April 20, 1963, in Missoula, MT. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, golfing, and above all, fly fishing. Ed tirelessly poured his time, love, and energy into caring for everyone; family, friends, the community, even total strangers. His generosity knew no bounds. He regularly volunteered at Resurrection Parish, Mountain View nursing home, and Eagle Mount, and delivered communion to many homebound residents in Bozeman. Ed is survived by his sons Ed (Debbie) Sheehan from Parker, CO, Dan (Anna) Sheehan from Seattle, WA, and John from Blair, NE; his grandchildren Joe, Molly, Sarah, and Meg; his sisters Mary Terese Judge and Kay (Jim) Moran; his brother-in-law George Nolan; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marian and sister Lynn Nolan. Join us in celebrating the life of Ed Sheehan at a Vigil at 7PM on Thursday, October 14th at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. A Funeral mass will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 15th at Resurrection University Catholic Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eagle Mount, eaglemount.org or Carroll College in Helena. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ed Sheehan Edward John University Worship Lynn Nolan Mary Terese Judge Bozeman Katherine Funeral Recommended for you