Marvin Cabrera Shaw Marvin Cabrera Shaw, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 25 after calm perseverance through cancer and heart disease. Shortly before his death he dreamed that he was driving a car and noticed that the fuel gauge read empty.

Marvin was born on March 27, 1937, the day before Easter, in Los Angeles, California to Robert Campbell Shaw and Moena Cabrera Shaw. He grew up in Los Angeles and completed his Bachelor of Arts at Occidental College in 1959. He married Jean Paul on August 15, 1959 - the beginning of nearly 64 years of marriage. Shortly after the wedding Marvin and Jean set off by train for New York City where Marvin was to begin graduate studies.

Marvin earned a Master of Divinity (M. Div.) degree at Union Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies at Columbia University. Children Colin (1962) and Megan (1965) were born during his graduate studies. Marvin worked nights at music licensing giant BMI and Jean worked as a secretary to pay for school and support the family. Among other jobs Jean worked for the well-known ornithologist Dean Amadon at the American Museum of Natural History. As a doctoral candidate, Marvin received special permission to use a campus classroom for his Dissertation Defense because of the occupation of Columbia's campus by the Students for a Democratic Society during the turbulent spring of 1968.


