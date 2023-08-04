Marvin Cabrera Shaw Marvin Cabrera Shaw, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 25 after calm perseverance through cancer and heart disease. Shortly before his death he dreamed that he was driving a car and noticed that the fuel gauge read empty.
Marvin was born on March 27, 1937, the day before Easter, in Los Angeles, California to Robert Campbell Shaw and Moena Cabrera Shaw. He grew up in Los Angeles and completed his Bachelor of Arts at Occidental College in 1959. He married Jean Paul on August 15, 1959 - the beginning of nearly 64 years of marriage. Shortly after the wedding Marvin and Jean set off by train for New York City where Marvin was to begin graduate studies.
Marvin earned a Master of Divinity (M. Div.) degree at Union Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies at Columbia University. Children Colin (1962) and Megan (1965) were born during his graduate studies. Marvin worked nights at music licensing giant BMI and Jean worked as a secretary to pay for school and support the family. Among other jobs Jean worked for the well-known ornithologist Dean Amadon at the American Museum of Natural History. As a doctoral candidate, Marvin received special permission to use a campus classroom for his Dissertation Defense because of the occupation of Columbia's campus by the Students for a Democratic Society during the turbulent spring of 1968.
Later that year Marvin accepted a job at Montana State University in Bozeman as the first professor of religious studies in the Montana University System. He recalled a dream he had after receiving the MSU job offer in which he stood among a large group of miners exiting a mine lift in Butte. He was filled with happiness and a sense of belonging, which he took as a sign that the family's move to Montana was a good idea. Members of both Marvin's and Jean's families had homesteaded in Montana (Meagher and Carter Counties, respectively) in the early 1900s. Dr. Shaw went on to teach for 32 years at Montana State University.
Marv and Jean raised their children in Bozeman, road tripping and camping in their Volkswagen bus and enjoying all that Montana has to offer. Marvin passed his love of cinema on to his daughter, a Montana PBS television technician, and curiosity about the natural world to his son, a geologist in the department of Earth Sciences at MSU. Jean worked at Bozeman's venerable Country Bookshelf for nearly twenty years and contributed to proofreading Marv's manuscripts. Their home was full of books and music; Marv especially enjoyed classical and jazz records. The family celebrated holidays from diverse religious and secular traditions always including meticulously prepared handouts and family discussion on the origin and significance of the rituals and beliefs underpinning the observances.
Marv enjoyed making wine with zinfandel grapes, garden raspberries, and wild chokecherries - occasionally experimenting with more exotic recipes like mead. He could often be seen around town and on Montana backroads on his Honda Shadow motorcycle emblazoned with the Japanese character for 'Shadow' and 'without risk life is impoverished' - paraphrasing Sigmund Freud.
Proud of his Scottish heritage, Marvin relished eating haggis and mushy peas. He fondly recalled memories of the family's Burns Night celebration this past January which included listening to Robert Burns' poetry read in Scots dialect - of course, there were handouts. Marv reveled in humor, both making people laugh and having others make him laugh. George Carlin, Richard Pryor and the films of Laurel and Hardy were favorites. He was a wonderful conversationalist with a prodigious memory.
Dr. Shaw was an eclectic thinker and scholar incorporating aspects of Asian, Greco-Roman, and Christian philosophy into his thought and scholarship. Twentieth-century process theology was central to both his academic interests and his personal philosophy. Process theology rejects the supernatural and recognizes the Divine within the universe, rather than vested in some transcendent deity beyond the physical realm. Close rereading of late Stoic philosophers Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius gave him comfort in his final days.
He published numerous journal articles and two books: The Paradox of Intention (1988), and Nature's Grace: Essays on H. N. Wieman's Finite Theism (1995). Dr. Shaw served for many years as a member and chair of the Montana Committee for the Humanities (now Humanities Montana). He was a member of the American Academy of Religion and the Society for Buddhist-Christian Studies.
His popular writings are highly regarded and widely read in liberal religious circles, especially within the Unitarian-Universalist community. He was an engaging speaker and presented many programs at congregations and study groups representing a broad spectrum of traditions in Bozeman and throughout the northern Rocky Mountain region. He was awarded the rank of Professor Emeritus of History and Philosophy at Montana State University by the Montana Board of Regents.
Shaw was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Irene Stengel, and his brother-in-law, Robert Stengel. He is survived by his wife, Jean Paul Shaw; daughter, Megan Shaw; son-in-law, Lukas Geyer; son, Colin Shaw; daughter-in-law Christine Shaw; and granddaughters Fiona and Norah Shaw.