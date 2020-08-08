Norman Joseph Sharber Norman Joseph Sharber, the self-declared hundred-and-forty-second-best dad, cook, and husband, departed from this world in early morning August 6th at his home in Bozeman, MT, due to illness. His soul has ascended to aggravate the angels and where he "gets to play forever with his two daughters: rows of Hannahs and Rachels all lined up, one for each year of their lives." On his arrival he was no doubt greeted by his dogs Keyla, the Queen of Dogs, and Sadie, the Best Family Dog Ever (woof!). Joe was born December 18, 1953 and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in biology from NAU and worked in ornithology at the Museum of Northern Arizona. In 1985, W.L. Gore & Associates, almost against their better judgement, hired this brilliant young man with a stern suggestion that pants are - always - mandatory attire at work. He worked in the Medical Products Division on new product development. Despite a valiant effort at joking his way out of employment, Joe rose to a prominent position on the Medical Device Review Board, applying his sharp intellect to ensure the safety and efficacy of implantable medical devices, and accomplishing far more than he would generally admit (except to those he deemed worthy of a reminder). In 1997, Joe moved to Bozeman with wife Robin and their two daughters. There he worked first with Bridger Medical, then as a consultant to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country. He spent the last years of his professional career with Neuralynx. Joe had a deep love of nature and was an accomplished outdoorsman, boatman, kayaker, rock climber, hiker, falconer, horseman, gardener, and wood craftsman. He shared his love of birds with his wife, daughters, and grandsons. When hunting by gun seemed too easy, he crafted his own bows and arrows. Later, he taught himself the art of building muzzle loaders from stock. His insatiable curiosity and demanding intellect compelled him to be an assiduous student of all things from the enormity of the cosmos down to the minutiae of theoretical physics. His "spirit animal" is surely a coyote given all of the tricks he played on those most precious to him. Robin was frankly duped into believing that he would make a genial and mature life partner. Joe spent thirty years dissuading her of this expectation, yet she and their daughters mostly love him dearly, nonetheless. Predeceased by his parents Norman Griffith and Rayma Babbitt Sharber, he leaves behind his dedicated wife Robin Bequet, affectionate daughters Hannah (Dovid) Burns and Rachel, grandsons Mendel and Sruli, some of the most incredible siblings to annoy: Mary Sharber, John Sharber, Jane Black, Jean Christy, Rayma Lee, Birdie Wallace, Willie Sharber, Francie Holmes , countless cousins, nieces and nephews, and many people deeply mourning the loss of such a unique, soulful, and endearing rascal, the undisputed hundred-and-forty-second-best guy you could ever have the honor to know. Memorial services will be held Friday, August 14th at 10:00 a.m. outdoors at the Chabad of Montana, 875 Huffman Lane, Bozeman. In consideration of the COVID19 pandemic, attendees are requested to wear masks. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
