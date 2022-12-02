Sheryl Lee Seiffert Sheryl Seiffert will be deeply missed and was a one-of-a-kind. Those lucky enough to know her, just simply loved her. She was a generous friend, wife, mother and grandmother. Born on Jan 6, 1938 in Helena, Montana to parents Morris Rudio and Georgia Ann Milligan (who died when Sheryl was just a toddler). Morris' 2nd wife Mildred become a wonderful step mother. Sheryl lived in Helena, then in Billings where she graduated from Billings Senior High and married Dale Seiffert. For most of their 64 years together they lived in Bozeman in a house they built with black siding and orange doors - a one-of-a-kind house. She was an amazing cook and the holidays were always must-attend events. She also tried out new recipes on Wednesdays, which were dubbed 'Wednesday surprise' and they fell into two categories; amazing or let's not do that again. She did burn a few things along the way, which always made her family laugh. She would say, "when it smokes, then it's done." She burned water once...yes, burned water. She worked at Skyland Scientific for many years and at The Sample Shack. She was a cancer survivor, loved spending time at the family cabin, was a wicked gin rummy player and enjoyed many vacations in Mazatlan, Mexico where she took great pains to learn Spanish, trying to better the whole family. At an ice cream stand in Mexico, she wanted to show off her new language skills and proudly stated, "I would like a DOBLE scoop of strawberry please." That phrase is now a family legend. A lifelong horse person, she enjoyed riding and showing her beloved ponies, a love she passed on to her daughter. She was also active in the Gallatin Valley Saddle Club and 4-H. She adored her Jack Russell Terriers and traveling. Among her many loves was quilting, which she enjoyed with her best friend Cynthia Petersen. When they were together, the laughter and joy flowed fully. She created many one-of-a-kind quilts for friends and family. Sheryl also adored her regular circle of coffee friends who met weekly. She played Pinochle with her card ladies (Misdeals) for 50 years. She made every kid that walked in her house feel like she adopted them. She gave out full-sized candy bars at Halloween. There are too many stories to share and too many laughs to remember. Survived by her husband Dale, three rotten kids (Mark Seiffert, Scott Seiffert and Lori Yant), their amazing spouses (Margaret Meggs, Lisa Dyson and Floyd Yant) and 3 perfect grandchildren (Maddie Seiffert, Jordan Yant and Dillon Yant). When she laughed, it was from the center of her being. That laugh, her food, her generosity will be missed. Luckily, it lives on in her children and grandchildren. She made each of them, ones-of-a-kind. In-lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday December 5th, 2022, at 12 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, Montana. There will be a reception following the service to share stories and memories.