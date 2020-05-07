On May 2, 2020, Joe passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Bozeman, at home, November 24, 1924, a third generation Montanan. Young at heart, at age 95 he still loved to tell a good story. He grew up in Bozeman, playing in the fields around the Story Mill, developing his life-long love of sports, and enjoying his school years at Holy Rosary. Joe was proud of his naval service during World War II, his service with the Knights of Columbus, and volunteer experiences with many organizations. He was a man of faith and always an active member of Catholic ministries. Joe lost his wife of 67 years, Agnes, in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his siblings John (Patricia) Schwab, Rose Mary (Bill) Keenan (and Mervy Long), Theresa (Cliff) Theisen as well as six brothers and two sisters of Agnes. Joe is survived by his six children Joe (Sherry) Schwab, Dan (Kevin Gilkerson) Schwab, Carol Townsend, Eileen (Mark) Matzinger, Jerry (Nancy) Schwab, and Rosanne (Darryl) Noren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Milly Raffety and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dan and Kevin who watched over dad in his last years. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dahlcares.com. May he rest in peace. Joseph Schwab William Schwab
