Phyllis Schuttler Long time Bozeman resident Phyllis Schuttler passed way on February 1, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her many friends knew her as a good listener, a loyal and cheerful friend and a generous hostess. She was a 70-year member of First Baptist Church of Bozeman where she served in many capacities and enjoyed the fellowship of her dearest friends. Phyllis Amanda Hansen was born to Benjamin and Amanda Hansen on April 14, 1925 in Blooming Prairie, MN. She was raised on the family farm and was the youngest of 6 children. Her older siblings affectionally treated her as the 'little sister' throughout her life. During World War II, all four of her brothers served in the armed forces overseas. Phyllis would later tell them that she had "helped win the War by driving the tractor in their absence." After high school Phyllis enrolled at a one-year teacher training college in Austin, MN. She taught in a rural school in Steele County, MN for three years. In 1944 Phyllis met Harlan Schuttler on a blind date. Harlan was in the Navy Air Corp training to be a pilot. Over the next 2 years their courtship was mostly through letter writing as Harlan trained at 4 different Naval air bases. Hundreds of letters were exchanged and Phyllis saved every one written by Harlan. In 1946 Harlan started college at the University of Montana in Missoula. In June 1947 Phyllis joined him in Missoula. She traveled by air on one of the few commercial flights scheduled between Minnesota and Missoula. It was her first airplane flight. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Missoula the day after she arrived, June 14, 1947. The welcome Phyllis received in Missoula by the pastor and his wife and the fellowship of the other young married couples in the church greatly impacted Phyllis and Harlan. Hospitality and a welcoming atmosphere became the hallmark of their home for the rest of their lives. In Missoula Phyllis taught school while Harlan earned a pharmacy degree. They moved to Bozeman in 1950 where Harlan was employed at SaveWay Drug. Their three children were born in Bozeman, daughters, Patti in 1950, and Rebecca in 1951 and son, Jay in 1954. Harlan and Phyllis appreciated the beauty of Montana and passed their love of the outdoors on to their children. They enjoyed fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing. Phyllis was an active participant on many elk, deer, and antelope hunting trips with Harlan and Jay. In 1965 Harlan became a partner in the purchase of The Bungalow Drugstore in downtown Bozeman. The Bungalow was known for its' trusted pharmacists, it's old fashioned soda fountain and busy lunch counter. Phyllis would often help out at the drugstore until Harlan's retirement in 1989. Serving in her community was important to Phyllis. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts, served as President of Church Women United, served on the Board of the Bozeman Senior Center and the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Auxiliary. Most of all Phyllis had the gift of hospitality. She saw the value in every person and the importance of welcoming them in. Her house was open to friends old and new. Her dinner table always had room for one more person. She loved to see guests linger at her table. Her family takes comfort in the knowledge that now Phyllis is experiencing the holy hospitality of her Lord Jesus Christ. He has prepared a place for her and she can now linger at the table of her Lord and be in His Presence forever. Phyllis was preceded in death by all of her siblings, her husband, Harlan and her son, Jay. She is survived by her daughter, Patti (Rich) Wittrup, her daughter, Rebecca (Alan) Johnson, three grandchildren, Adam (Becca) Johnson, Amanda (Jerod)Cornelius and Stefan Wittrup. Phyllis was blessed to have also known her four great-grandchildren, Sam and Kate Cornelius and Alexa and Lily Johnson. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Phyllis's name to First Baptist Church, 120 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
