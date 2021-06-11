Gerard "Jerry" Schuster Gerard "Jerry" Schuster of Bozeman, Montana, formerly of Wolf Point, Montana, passed away at home on June 8, 2021. Jerry was born to Ed and Delia Schuster in Glasgow, Montana on August 21, 1945 and is survived by his wife, Theresa. Jerry spent many of his early years at St. Thomas in Great Falls, Montana. His favorite years in grade school, sixth through eighth grade, were those he spent on the family farm in Glentana. He graduated from the Richardton Abbey High School in North Dakota. His graduation from the University of Montana with a degree of D. Juris was interrupted by a two-year stint in the Army that included a tour in Vietnam. As a member of the "Big Red One," he attained the rank of Spec. 5. He began his law practice in Wolf Point and remained there for 40 years. He was considered one of the last of the "old time lawyers" who welcomed his clients to his office, responded to community needs, and was generous in providing his skills. He wore many "hats" in Wolf Point, often all at the same time. His positions included City Attorney, Deputy County Attorney, Federal Magistrate, and Fort Peck Tribal Appellate Court Judge, as well as serving local individuals, businesses, and farmers and ranchers in his private practice. Jerry was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Wolf Point. He served on the Parish Council, was a Eucharistic Minister, and a teacher, and cooked many a fine meal at parish activities. Jerry was an avid member of Jaycees. He was one of the initial members of the 100 Club of Wolf Point that provided medical equipment to local health facilities. Jerry will be remembered for living life fully with a generous heart and patient spirit. His family was his joy and delight. He was dedicated to his work, his church and community. He felt strongly about the many good people and happenings in Wolf Point. His passion for cooking and silly humor enlivened many a gathering. Jerry whole-heartedly engaged in his semi-retired life in Bozeman, relishing the hiking, novice skiing, his new parish life, cooking for Chunch, listening to music, enjoying good food, and could often be found immersed in a good book. He is survived by his five adult children, Brian Schuster of Northbridge, MA, Laura Mauger (Andrew) of Denver, CO, Rachel Clutter (Chris) of Ellwood City, PA, Maria (Mark) Munro-Schuster of Bozeman, MT, and Michael (Shanna) Schuster of Schenectady, NY; as well as five grandchildren: Tristn, Sophia, Shea, Auburne and Camden; his brother, Joe (Stevi) Schuster of Billings, MT; his sister, Doris Doyle of Seattle, WA; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Schuster of Glentana, MT. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sr. Mae Schuster; and his brothers, Pete Schuster and Fr. Tony Schuster. Jerry's Vigil Service will be Sunday, June 13 at 5:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 14 at 11:00 A.M. at Resurrection Parish, with burial in Bozeman at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The family kindly asks that those not vaccinated please wear a mask while indoors at services. In lieu of flowers, Jerry has asked that donations be given to your favorite charity. His favorite charities were Catholic Relief Services, Love Inc. of Bozeman, and HRDC. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com