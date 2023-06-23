Phyllis Ann Schultz Phyllis Ann (Jensen) Schultz was 91 years of age when she passed away from natural causes on June 18, 2023. She was born December 30, 1931, and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area of California attending Oakland Tech High School, University of California Berkeley, and Armstrong Business College. As a child, her father's forest management consulting business enriched Phyllis' life with extended summer residencies in various camps within the redwood forests of northern California. After graduating from business college, Phyllis was employed at an insurance firm and was active in the College Avenue Presbyterian church where she volunteered her time organizing/facilitating social functions for military troops stationed nearby during the Korean conflict. This is when she met her future husband and lifelong partner Dick Schultz. After Dick's discharge from the military, they were married in Oakland and moved back to Dick's hometown of River Falls, WI where they farmed for two years and began building their family. Dick's focus then shifted to attending college in pursuit of a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Minnesota. During this period, Phyllis doubled her duties as a stay-at-home Mom raising their four children and providing secretarial services for Dick's doctorate dissertation. With college years behind them, Phyllis and Dick moved the family to Roseville, MN where they balanced their time between career development, family functions, church activities, community volunteering, and being supportive parents whenever and wherever opportunities arose. One of the more rewarding of these opportunities took the family to Oslo, Norway for a year-long exchange of home/job with a Norwegian family. This is where Phyllis demonstrated her innate skiing abilities (haha) and love for the Scandinavian lifestyle and culture.
In 1976, Phyllis, Dick, and youngest son Dan, moved to Wilmington, DE where Phyllis again sought out volunteering opportunities including donating time at a post-accident rehabilitation facility. The next career advancements for Dick had them relocate to Lenexa, KS in 1980 and St. Joseph, MO in 1987. With kids raised and Dick's career offering early retirement in 1993, Phyllis and Dick moved to the Reese Creek community north of Bozeman, MT. In the first dozen or so years in Reese Creek, Phyllis assisted her son Bob and daughter-in-law Mem who operated a commercial flower farm. In this role, Phyllis spent countless hours in the fields planting, cultivating, and harvesting flowers along with being the face many customers saw at the Northbloom Farm farmer's market booth on Saturday mornings. Phyllis was generally a quiet soldier-of-support, never one to toot her own horn and her family could clearly see how much she loved life in Reese Creek, quietly taking in and marveling at the mountain viewshed all around. When the flower business ended Phyllis began volunteering daily at the Bozeman Senior Center thrift store (Second Hand Rose). She continued this volunteer work until 2020, consistently being recognized by the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program of Gallatin Valley for her countless hours of contribution. Phyllis was also an active member and elder of the Springhill Presbyterian Church. She and Dick found great pleasure while traveling the globe extensively, learning about other cultures and peoples along the way. In 2020 Phyllis and Dick confronted COVID and other health challenges by relocating to the Hillcrest Senior Living facility in Bozeman in order to be closer to health and care services. It is here where Phyllis's journey came to a close, comfortable in her own home and in the company of her best friend of 69 years, Dick.
Phyllis is survived by her husband Richard (Dick); daughter Patricia of Maple Grove, MN; daughter and son-in-law Nancy Schultz and John Eckfeldt of Isabella, MN; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Mary Ellen Schultz of Reese Creek, MT; son and daughter-in-law Dan and Lisa Schultz, grandson Erik and granddaughter Sydney of Buckley, WA.; grandson Jason Rogowski and wife Brittney of Maple Grove, MN with great-grandsons Cole and Hudson, and granddaughter Jenna and husband Dan DeMilio of Maple Grove, MN with great-grandson Jackson Daniel and great grand-daughter Isabella.