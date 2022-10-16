Adam Schreiner, 27, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a brave, beautiful soul with a pure heart who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Adam was born on August 6, 1995, in St. Paul, MN, son of Steve and Deb Schreiner. He received his education in Woodbury, MN, and was a graduate of East Ridge High School Class of 2013. Adam is survived by his parents, Steve and Deb (Birkland) Schreiner of Bozeman, MT; sister, Amanda (Kai) Bouma, of North Liberty, IA; brother, Alex (Mindy) Schreiner, of Salt Lake City, UT; grandmother, Jean Burdett, of Mesquite, NV; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Alex Schreiner, of Laurel, MT, and Ted Birkland, of Peerless, MT; grandmother, Shirley Whitney, of Bonners Ferry, ID; and his pet Samoyeds, Akira and Aksel, of Woodbury, MN. A Celebration of Adam's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. (MDT), Friday, October 21, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd, Bozeman. Adam's service will be streamed live and can be viewed at the following link https://youtu.be/hZBnt_M5IQU. Adam's full obituary can be viewed at www.dahlcares.com where condolences and memories may also be shared with the family. In Adam's memory, donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at https://www.curesarcoma.org/adam-schreiner/. Adam Schreiner Joseph Schreiner
