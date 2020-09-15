Larry L. Schrader was born on June 9, 1945, in Parkers Prairie, MN, to Ben & Alvina Schrader. Larry passed away September 9, 2020, age 75. He married Barbara (Smith) on August 22, 1966 in Bozeman, MT. Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sisters and families. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother (W.B.) Willie Schrader. Viewing will be on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Gallatin Gateway Community cCenter at 11:00, with services at 12:00 at the Community Center followed by interment at Salesville Cemetery with reception following at Gallatin Gateway Community Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to either Gallatin Gateway Community Center, Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice. Larry Schrader LeRoy Schrader
