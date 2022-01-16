Schmit, Theresa Anne Jan 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On January 6, 2022, at the age of 92, Theresa Ann (Fischer) Schmit was reunited in Heaven with her mother Alice, father John, sisters Adeline and Bethel, and husband Gilbert. Born on March 12, 1929, Tess always said she arrived as her parents' car crossed the railroad tracks en route to the hospital in Beach, ND. Tess grew up on a small farm outside of Golva, ND raising wheat, cattle and turkeys. Tess played girls basketball for the Golva Tigers and was valedictorian of her graduating class in 1946, before playing college basketball at Dickinson State College for one year. She then followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Adeline, both of whom graduated with degrees in nursing through St. Alexis College in Bismarck, ND. Following graduation, she and Adeline worked on a pediatric polio unit in Denver, CO. Tess returned to Golva, where she met Gilbert "Gib" Schmit at a community dance near the Little Missouri River. They were married on June 16, 1953, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Golva. Gib and Tess loved to dance, and they enjoyed many turns around the dance floor throughout their 58 years of marriage before his death in 2011. Gib and Tess welcomed six children - Kay, Mike, David, Ron, Margie, and Ken. The family moved to Beach, ND in 1958 and then again in 1966 to Bozeman. Even after moving to Montana, Tess always remained deeply connected to her beloved Golva roots. Tess returned to nursing in 1967, working the night shift at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. She primarily served in the emergency room and, by the end of her career, was house supervisor of the night shift. Over the years, ever evolving with the changes and advances in medicine, Tess mentored many young nurses before she retired in 1988. Gib and Tess's six children all attended school at Bozeman Rosary, where the Schmit family gained a strong community, forging lasting friendships - many of which are still enjoyed to this day. Sporting events, potlucks, plays and concerts, Tess avidly attended any and all things Rosary. Tess loved supporting her children, and later on, her grandchildren. She also took great enjoyment in gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking. Tess lived her faith - always putting others before herself. Love and nurturing care of family was the ultimate manifestation of her faith life. She welcomed all into her home and, though never in the spotlight, she loved to sit back and enjoy laughter around the kitchen table with any and all who gathered there. "Say a little prayer and keep your family close" was a frequent saying and both Gib and Tess found great joy in gathering with their children, grandchildren, and friends and family from near and far. Tess was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Fischer, sisters Bethel and Adeline, and her husband Gib. She is survived by daughter Kay (Jim) Bogen, Mike (Shari) Schmit, Dave (Sandy) Schmit, Ron (Laurene) Schmit, Margie (Dale) Schuler, Ken (Lorene) Schmit, 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, with three more arriving in 2022, as well as countless extended family and friends from near and far. We are grateful to Vicki and staff of Brookdale Springmeadows in Bozeman for their outstanding care of Tess over the years. She will forever be embraced by all who knew her legacy of love. There will be a Rosary on Thursday, January 20 at 6:30PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman, followed by a vigil at 7PM. Funeral services will be at 2PM on Friday, January 21 at Resurrection University Catholic Parish. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family donations may be made to Resurrection University Catholic Parish or a charity of your choice. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Schmit Theresa Anne Schmit Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tess Gilbert Schmit Adeline Gib Margie Work University Hospital Recommended for you