Sharron Aileen Schlegel Sharron Aileen Schlegel, 78, of Bozeman, passed away December 17, 2020 with her girls by her side. She was born November 3, 1942 in San Diego, CA to Norma and Lyle Pember. She was raised all over the world because her father was in the Foreign Service. She met Jimmy Leroy Schlegel when she was 16 years old, while her father was stationed in the Philippines. They were married in 1960 in Napa, CA, and started their adventure in Hawaii, still living all over the world, including Africa, Norway, Spain, and Cuba to name a few, retiring to Tucson, AZ in 2008, then later Bozeman, MT when their health started to decline. She will be remembered for her joy of walking on beaches and her love of her family, especially her grandsons. They will always remember her infectious laughter. "Let's go, Let's go, we gotta get out of here" was Sharron's catch phrase, never one to sit still. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jimmy Leroy. Survivors include her two daughters Carol Aileen Bishop of Huson, MT and Michelle Schlegel of Bozeman, two grandsons Aaron Bishop of Seattle, WA and Joshua Bishop of Bozeman, MT, and her lovely dog "Joy". Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made in her name to Hospice of Bozeman Health, 3810 Valley Commons Dr. #1, Bozeman, MT 59718, and Alzheimer's Group, https://www.alz.org/. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
