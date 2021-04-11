The things Frank J Schledorn believed in were family, church, and good citizenship. If we look to our elders as forests, their wisdom teaches us that patience is the work we can till into the soil. Poet Herman Hesse believed trees to be the most potent teachers, "amid their highest boughs the world may rustle, but their roots rest in infinity." The quiet wisdom, if we listen, is in the lives of those who have shown us what good citizenship is. "Overall as I look back, I think maybe the thing I've learned is to be patient with life. You need to think things through, not just react to them, and think about what might happen five years from now ... ten years from now." -Frank Schledorn. For an extended obituary, please visit www.remembering-frank.com to learn more about Frank, watch a video, read a eulogy prepared by Glover Wagner, and send a note to the family. Frank left this world peacefully in the pre-dawn hours of March 23rd, 2021 and is survived by two siblings Bob Schledorn, Ted Schledorn (Judy); his son Rick Schledorn (Betty); daughters, Patti Marshall, Lynn Speakman (Fred), Laurie Lint; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; and a wealth of friends; extended family; and "bonus" family. He is preceded in death by his parents Franz (Frank) Nicholas Schledorn and Marie Clara Vander Heiden Schledorn, and brother Bernard Schledorn, wife Doris Mollerud Schledorn, loving companion Brigitte Zobel Yearman. Memorial services will be held in Bozeman, MT at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 19th at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ (COVID protocols may apply). In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Pilgrim Congregational UCC (uccbozeman.org). The family would like to thank the staff and community of The Lodge in Bozeman, MT and Brookdale Senior Living both in Bozeman, MT and Bellingham, WA. To all the essential workers who provided diligent care for Frank over the years, we thank you. Frank Schledorn J Schledorn
