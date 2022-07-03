Carol Jean Schlauch, 83, passed away on June 17, 2022, in Missoula, MT with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Carol Jean Allen was born December 8, 1938, in Deadwood, SD, to Cyril and Esther Allen. The family moved to Glendive, MT and she graduated from Dawson County High School in 1957 where she excelled academically and was known for her style, grace, and close friendships. She was a member of the school marching band and a master baton twirler. On June 25, 1960, Carol married her high school sweetheart, Edward Schlauch in Glendive MT and began a life of loving marriage, family, and adventure. Carol worked for Mountain Bell telephone where she continued after moving to Bozeman, supporting the couple until Ed’s graduation from MSU and birth of their first son, Michael in 1961. This would be the start of Carol’s pride and joy, her family. Following their time in Bozeman and birth of their daughter Lisa, they moved to Great Falls the birthplace of their second son Jeffrey in 1970. In 1971, the family moved to Missoula, MT and started Grizzly Fence Company in 1972 and their last child, son Brian, was born in 1975. Over the years, Carol worked and served at John XXIII parish, started a successful business (Bridal Traditions), and worked at Circo Manufacturing. After selling Grizzly Fence in 2006, she and Ed fully retired and began heading south for the winter. Ultimately landing in Desert Center, CA they enjoyed many years with great friends before returning to Missoula permanently in 2016. Carol’s family was always on her mind and a priority in her life. Raising four kids, supporting Ed and their businesses, and actively involved with her grandkids, she never missed a beat. Meals were always prepared, chores were done, and the family home was immaculate. She was engaged in the lives of her family and truly cared about what they were doing…and when they would be home. Not going to sleep until she knew that all her kids were home safe, something many of them tested over the years. As her kids grew up and started families, she never stopped her diligence of greeting and saying goodbye with a smile, hug, and a kiss. Carol always wanted to know what everyone was up to, and how they were doing. Her kindness, huge heart, big blue eyes, and beautiful smile was welcoming and accepting. Always present and engaging, she loved to spend time with family and friends, and it was no secret her family was her biggest joy. Love for the family pets was a close second, and she was always willing to babysit and hand out plenty of treats. Carol had a quiet, but evident faith. She loved God and was a follower of Jesus. Serving in many capacities over the years, her faith was evident in how she lived her life. Her example of forgiveness and unconditional love were passed on subtly, but effectively into the lives of her family. Her servant's heart shined in compassion, acceptance, and humbleness. In Ed’s later years, as his health declined, she dedicated her life to taking care of him. She never complained or lost hope but persevered even though she was fighting her own battle with cancer. Carol was so loving, so strong, so dedicated, and so beautiful. She will be greatly missed, remembered often, and her legacy of how she lived and loved will carry on. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Edward Schlauch, parents Cyril and Esther Allen, and brother David Allen. She is survived by her children Mike (Tracy), Lisa (Rod) Sharkey, Jeff (Kelley), Brian (Cari), her grandchildren Amanda (Tucker) Johnson, Samantha Tewson, Nicole, Andrew, Jordan, Kade, Saylor, Jaxsen; and her great grandchildren Samuel, Harper, Schyler, Essa, and Liam and her sister-in-law Norma Allen. Services will be held Friday, July 8th at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church - Missoula, MT. Reception to follow at Garden City Funeral Home. Donations may be made in honor of Carol to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or the Humane Society. Carol Schlauch Jean Schlauch