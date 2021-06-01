Orville "Skip" Schipper Orville "Skip" Schipper, age 85 of Middleville, MI (formerly of Manhattan, MT) went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1936 to Dave and Tena (Belksema) Schipper in Manhattan, Montana where he was raised on the family farm. He leaves behind a legacy of faith in God, love of his family, and appreciation of all things in nature. Skip cherished his years in Twin Falls, Idaho, and rock hunting with his friends and family. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Skip had an inquisitive mind and a constant desire to learn. He earned his Masters of Geology at Calvin College and was a teacher for many years. Skip enjoyed every aspect of God's creation and was an outstanding hunter, proficient fisherman, and expert sportsman. He was proud to have climbed and stood on top of the Grand Teton. He was also a proud member and president of the local Rock Club. Most important to Skip was his family, whom he inspired with and instilled in his religious beliefs, family values, and his love of the outdoors. Skip will be sorely missed by his loving family, including the love of his life, Gladys (DeHaan) Schipper; children: David Schipper, Gayle and Chris Conroy (Ben and Brittney, Josh), Linda and Eric DeKuiper (Michael and Juli, Mariah, Alexis and Jamison Deters), Roger and Joni Masselink (Ross and Anna, RJ and Dana, Johnny, David, Kayla); four great-grandchildren; siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family services have taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Guiding Light Mission in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"
