Ernest "Ernie" Schrock Saxman, 71, of East Helena, Montana passed away on June 25, 2023 with his loving wife of 50 years, Twila, by his side.
After an 8-year battle with Frontotemporal Dementia and a form of ALS Ernie succumbed to the diseases.
Born in Muncy, PA to John B. Saxman Sr. and Elizabeth "Lish" Denny Saxman and was the 6th of 8 children.
The family moved to Virginia City, Montana in 1953 and on to Bozeman Montana in 1954 where Ernie has many fond memories. By 1967 Ernie had moved to Great Falls where he attended C.M. Russell High School, class of 1971, and was awarded the Golden Flame Award. Ernie met the love of his life, Twila Eberl, and they were married July 28, 1972, and have two children, Joy Strizich and Mathias Saxman.
There was a lot of moving in the early years. Ernie held countless jobs over his lifetime and truly became a jack of all trades. The family settled in Helena in 1985 where Ernie may be best known for teaching Health and PE @ C.R. Anderson and being the Athletic Trainer for Capital High and Carroll College.
Ernie found a calling as a consultant and mediator traveling the country helping state governments build their Medicare and Medicaid databases. Ernie continued to travel until his diagnosis in 2015 when he was given 5-8 months to live. Without the love and care of his wife Twila, and the support of the Hospice staff he would have never made it this long. Thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, CNAs and other St. Peter's Health Hospice staff for their care and attention over the last 4 years. You have become part of the family.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother Denny Saxman. Survived by wife Twila, children Joy (Carl) Strizich and Mathias Saxman (Krista Steudel), grandchildren Isabel, Jack, and Mae, siblings John (Mary) Saxman, Peggy (Howard) Ross, Christopher (Wanda) Saxman, Anne (Dan) Martin, Jim Saxman, Tony (Penny) Saxman, and numerus nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 @ Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback, Helena, MT with a reception to follow.
Please visit www.bigskycremations.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Ernie.
