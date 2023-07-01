Ernie SchrockSaxman

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Ernest "Ernie" Schrock Saxman, 71, of East Helena, Montana passed away on June 25, 2023 with his loving wife of 50 years, Twila, by his side.

After an 8-year battle with Frontotemporal Dementia and a form of ALS Ernie succumbed to the diseases.

Born in Muncy, PA to John B. Saxman Sr. and Elizabeth "Lish" Denny Saxman and was the 6th of 8 children.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you