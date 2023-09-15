Richard Edward ("Ed")Saunders

Ed Saunders, a lifelong adventurer and devoted family man, has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. On August 19, 2023 Ed passed away with family members at his side.

Born on June 25, 1937, Ed's life was a journey defined by his passion for pushing boundaries – much as his ancestors did in the mid-1800s in settling the Gallatin Valley. He founded the Varsity Shop in 1962, a men’s fashion store on College Avenue near MSU. Ed was also a successful salesman for various companies in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ed enjoyed many pursuits in the great outdoors of Montana. He helped in the initial formation of Bridger Bowl and became a competitive ski racer. Ed grew up bird hunting with his parents and became an expert trap shooter – winning the Montana Junior State Championship in 1952. He was an avid hang glider and co-founded the Hang Gliding Association of Montana in the 1970s. Ed loved boating and fishing with his family – and of course his dog (he was blessed with many Labradors over the years). As a long-time member of Riverside Country Club and Cottonwood Golf Course, Ed enjoyed many rounds of golf around Bozeman and cherished travelling to many of the West’s finest golf courses to play with his buddies.


