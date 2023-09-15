Ed Saunders, a lifelong adventurer and devoted family man, has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. On August 19, 2023 Ed passed away with family members at his side.
Born on June 25, 1937, Ed's life was a journey defined by his passion for pushing boundaries – much as his ancestors did in the mid-1800s in settling the Gallatin Valley. He founded the Varsity Shop in 1962, a men’s fashion store on College Avenue near MSU. Ed was also a successful salesman for various companies in the 1970s and 1980s.
Ed enjoyed many pursuits in the great outdoors of Montana. He helped in the initial formation of Bridger Bowl and became a competitive ski racer. Ed grew up bird hunting with his parents and became an expert trap shooter – winning the Montana Junior State Championship in 1952. He was an avid hang glider and co-founded the Hang Gliding Association of Montana in the 1970s. Ed loved boating and fishing with his family – and of course his dog (he was blessed with many Labradors over the years). As a long-time member of Riverside Country Club and Cottonwood Golf Course, Ed enjoyed many rounds of golf around Bozeman and cherished travelling to many of the West’s finest golf courses to play with his buddies.
Ed's love for fun and adventure was exceeded only by his devotion to his family. He was married to Anita for an inspiring 64 years. Ed was very proud of his four children, who were raised with the same spirit of adventure that guided his own life, instilling in them a deep sense of fun, curiosity, generosity and kindness. He loved spending time with his wife and kids – especially warm summer days at the family cabin on Portal Creek.
Ed's passion for life was evident in his appreciation for fine cars. It was no surprise that he usually owned the coolest car in town – whether it was his 1956 Chevy, or the seriously hip 1975 GMC sport van. He put his cars to good use – often on long road trips with Anita throughout Montana and across the United States.
Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita, four children (Rick and his wife Linda, Greg, Shelly and Edward Brian), ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Wilbur Saunders, and his sister, Banny Urdahl.
A celebration of Ed's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in his honor to The Heart of The Valley Animal Shelter, or Family Promise of Bozeman.
Richard Saunders Edward ("Ed") Saunders
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.