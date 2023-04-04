Kal, a loving husband, father, and the best Papa, left this earth March 25th, 2023, peacefully in his sleep at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab in Butte, MT. Kelvin (Kal) Saul was born on July 8th, 1943, to Elvin and Cleora (Linderman) Saul in Sutherland Nebraska. He was the youngest son of Elvin and Cleora’s four children. They spent his younger years in and around Billings Montana. He graduated Red Lodge high school in 1961, where he was in jazz band, pep band and played sports. Kal enlisted with the United States Navy in 1962, he served 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1966. Kal spent his next few years living life on the rodeo circuit, playing music, bartending, and ranching. While tending bar in West Yellowstone he met his then soon to be wife, Cindy at the Stagecoach where they both worked. Kal and Cindy married October 28th, 1972, in a ceremony shared with family and friends. They spent the next several years “ranchin” between Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska and growing their family. In 1989 they settled in West Yellowstone where they raised their 7 children and made a happy home. Their door was always open, the food was warm, the drinks were cold, and the company was good (maybe a little loud). Kal was often found at the Totem, where if he wasn’t slinging drinks, he always had a story or a joke ready for you. Besides his wife and kids, one of Kal’s greatest passions was playing music. He enjoyed playing with his older brother Jay and many great friends through the years. Kal worked at the Totem until retirement, trading in his bartending hat for his Papa Cowboy hat. In addition to spending his time with his grandchildren, Kal could be found helping at the local rodeo, reliving his cowboy days, mentoring young riders and pulling gates. Kal and Cindy stayed in West Yellowstone until January 2017. After losing their house to a fire they moved to Billings where they were closer to doctors and enjoyed the milder winters. Even though their address had changed, Kal and Cindy’s door remained open for friends, family, and a good time. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy (Hermanson) Saul, his children; Tana (Shawn) Willems, Dawn Saul, Amanda (Adam) Lofink, Kristy Saul, Wesley Saul, Casey Saul, Justin (Amy) Saul, his brother Jay and his wife Cheryl Saul. All of his beloved grandchildren; Alayna (Hasan), Nathan, Cambree, Colter, Noah, Mikaela, Ellie, Everly, Aly, Charley, Kallynn and Maverick, many sister and brother in laws and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Cleora Saul, his brother Victor and his sister Nelda. Details for a Celebration of Life are still to be determined. Kelvin Saul Linderman Saul