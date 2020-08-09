Jean (Pascoe) Sarrazin, 95, of Shields Valley, Livingston, Montana, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Reception details will be provided at the service. Please bring your masks so that we may gather safely and to Park County guidelines. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com Jean Sarrazin Sarrazin
