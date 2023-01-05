Joyce Sandquist Joyce O. (Kincannon) Sandquist passed away December 24, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1927 to Alma and Millard Kincannon in Kickapoo Township, a remote agricultural community in North Dakota. She was the widow of Philip Sandquist. Joyce is survived by her sister Jan Lewis (Ron), children Kirk Sandquist (Cheryl), Ronda Sandquist (David Ladd), Kay Sandquist, grandchildren Cec Johnson (Jennie), Tori Detrick (Kyle), Kaila Passey (Jacob), Amy Uribe, Heidi Richard (Ryan), great grandchildren Damon Uribe, Gia & Gavin Johnson, Claire & Evelyn Detrick, Grace & Aubrey Richard, and Julian Passey. She is also survived by sister-in-law Irene Kincannon, nieces, nephews and Norwegian Exchange Student, Frank Kalfoss (Mary). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Phil, brothers Don Kincannon, Alan (Avis) Kincannon, parents Alma and Millard Kincannon, parents-in-law Myra and Arthur Sandquist, two nephews and one niece. She was a mentor and an enthusiast for women's education. Her passion for others to be educated extended beyond her own family. Joyce's education started in a one room schoolhouse on the prairie in North Dakota. Later she boarded a room in Stanley, ND where she attended high school. After graduation Joyce attended a six month business program in Minneapolis. Adventurous Joyce then moved to Bozeman, Montana to join her high school girlfriend where she started a job at First National Bank. Her duties included taking checks to First Security where she met Phil Sandquist. They married six months later and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Joyce was deeply involved in the Bozeman community and loved to give back through community service. She volunteered with the Red Cross blood draws, Hope Lutheran Church, Museum of Rockies and served as a board member with the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Foundation. She was a member of Chapter F PEO & feted as a 50 year member. Joyce and Phil were charter members of Riverside Country Club. Joyce made a run for the state senate. She was a campaign fundraiser for Senator Conrad Burns and was honored with "First Woman of the Year" for the Republican Party. She loved spending quality time with her family and friends and loved traveling. Joyce was welcoming, strong, positive, smart and a very classy lady with a fun sense of humor, who enjoyed playing pranks on dear friends and having a good laugh. She liked family ski outings to Bear Canyon and Bridger Bowl and later cross country skiing near Bozeman. She walked with a group frequently along Sourdough Creek and Pete's Hill. With Phil, she spent a lot of time at the family cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake and in their later years they wintered in Kauai. After Phil's passing in 2006, Joyce spent her winters in Arizona. She was an incredible entertainer and cook. Her passions were cooking, baking and entertaining. Joyce's signature recipes were: orange rolls, Lefse and rullepulsa; and these recipes have been passed down to her kids and grandkids, whom made these treats for the holidays! She loved a party and celebrated her 95th birthday in November with family, friends and caregivers. A celebration of Joyce's full and impactful life will be January 27, 2023 at Riverside Country Club, 5:30 pm. Donations can be made in recognition of Joyce Sandquist to: Gallatin Valley Land Trust Online @ GVLT.org or by check to (P.O. Box 7021, Bozeman, MT 59771); to PEO Continuing Education or a charity of your choice.