Vernor Stephen Sande

Vernor Stephen Sande, 94, walked into the arms of Jesus, His Savior, on November 21, 2021.

Vernor was born in Lewistown, MT, on April 23, 1927, to Stephen and Mabel Sande. He grew up in Winifred, MT. After graduating as valedictorian from Florence High School, MT, in 1945, he served in the army for two years at the end of WWII. His family moved to Bozeman in 1946 where they ran a dairy in the current location of Village Downtown on the east side of Bozeman. He graduated from Montana State College, with majors in Agricultural Education and Dairy Production.

After he married Arlene Fordyce, June 27, 1954, they relocated to the Mountain Springs Ranch, on Jackson Creek, east of Bozeman, where he continued ranching and dairy farming with Arlene's parents, Orren and Elsie Fordyce. Eventually he went back to MSU, and studied accounting to become a tax consultant and established the Sande Tax Service. In 1973, his family moved to a cattle ranch north of Belgrade and he continued to work as a tax consultant until he retired.

In the early 1990's he had a vision to see an organization started where churches in Gallatin County worked together for community outreach. In 1995, Love, INC, was established in the Gallatin Valley. Vernor served Love, INC, for many years as a financial budget counselor.

Vernor was a man of prayer, always showing kindness and compassion, a man who loved his wife and family dearly. He served the community in various ways including serving with the Gideons, as a deacon in the Belgrade Alliance Church, an associate county agent, 4-H leader, member of Farm Bureau, president of Jersey cattle club, and on the school board for Malmborg School.

Vernor was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Sande.

Vernor is survived by his wife of 67 years, Arlene Sande; sister AuraLee (Ed) Jabs; three children Sharlene (Jim) Griffing, Mark (Rose) Sande, and Lora Jean (Arnie) Benson; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

We want to especially thank Stillwater Hospice for all the love and support they have given us.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Belgrade Alliance Church, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00. Memorials may be sent to Gideons, or Love, INC.

Condolences & memories may be share with the family at www.dahlcares.com.