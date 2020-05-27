Roberta "Bobbie" Sailer "The measure of a life is the measure of love and respect!" Love and respect will always typify Bobbie's life. As a wife, mother, and educator, she was both loved and respected. Bobbie passed from this world on May 21, 2020 due to complications of Dementia. Born December 1, 1939 to Donna and Edward Nistler, Bobbie was a true Montana native, born in Belgrade and spending her entire life in Southwestern Montana. She graduated from Belgrade High School and attended college at Montana State College (now MSU), earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in music. In 1962 she married Fredrick Sailer and together they had two sons, Randy and Anthony. A caring and loving mother, Bobbie was devoted to her family and was active in supporting her children through school sports and music programs, Boy Scouts, and the Order of Demolay. She was always by their side to support and guide them as they grew. Fred and Bobbie together enjoyed Montana and the outdoors as well as traveling, especially to visit their sons after they had moved away. They remained married until his death in 2003. Bobbie worked in the Bozeman school system in both the special education department and library until her retirement. Never one to be still, after retiring she volunteered for the Museum of the Rockies as a docent and there met Maury Irvine, with whom she shared a love of learning and education. Together they traveled the world, exploring over 30 countries in a seven-year period. They often shared their travel experiences with various groups through presentations and speeches. Bobbie was an accomplished artist and expressed her passions through painting, quilting, and most especially through her needlepoint. Her needlepoint art, which was for the most part not only created but also designed by her, has won many awards and been recognized in local and national publications. Her lifelong love of music was often expressed through playing the piano, playing the violin, and singing. She would often attend live musical performances of the Bozeman Symphony and the Intermountain Opera Company, as well as other local groups. When not attending live performances, she loved to watch and listen to them on TV; many an evening was spent working on her needlepoint while listening to music. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; mother, Donna; and sister, Gail; and is survived by her sons, Randy and Anthony. Bobbie's ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the East Gallatin Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 this public ceremony and celebration of life will take place at an unspecified time in the future. The family requests that anyone wishing to honor her memory donate and/or participate in her name at the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Bozeman, MT. You can donate at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/MT-Montana?pg=entry&fr_id=13581 The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers, nurses, and staff at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Facility in Bozeman for the wonderful care and love they provided for Bobbie over the past three years. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
