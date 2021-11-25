Sailer, Brenda Lee Kraenzel Nov 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brenda Lee Kraenzel Sailer Brenda Lee Kraenzel Sailer, 71, of Bozeman, MT, passed away November 16, 2021, with loving family by her side. Brenda was born in 1950 to Reinhold and Katie Kraenzel of Hebron, ND. She graduated from Hebron High School in 1968, where she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life Dale David Sailer. They married in Oklahoma in 1969 while Dale was stationed in the Army. Brenda attended cosmetology school in Bismark, ND. Brenda had a special affinity to animals and was a lover of horses. She was a member of the Mis' N' Yell side saddle club in Bainville, MT and spent many years barrel racing, going to rodeos, and teaching her grandkids all about horses. Brenda also worked many years as an office assistant. She was a patient, kind, and sweet woman who valued family most of all. Brenda is survived by her daughters Tamryn Cataldo of Bozeman, MT, Joy Sailer Dschaak of Bozeman, MT, and Traci French of Helena, MT; sisters Kathy Sailer of Albuquerque, NM and Deloris Frye of Oroville, CA; and grandchildren Zac, Kaia, Allie, Nathanael, Ashlyn, Chase, Blythe and Ava. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale D. Sailer, Mother Katie Kraenzel, Father Reinhold Kraenzel, brother Jim Kraenzel, brother Keith Kraenzel and brother Ralph Kraenzel. A Graveside Service will be held at First Congregational Church Cemetery in Heborn, ND the summer of 2022, day and time to be determined. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Lee Dale David Sailer School Military Genealogy Work Nd Ava Reinhold Kraenzel Katie Kraenzel Mt Recommended for you