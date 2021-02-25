Eleanor H. Sabol Miss Ellie took her final ride down Bridger Canyon February 20, 2021 on to her next adventure after passing peacefully, without pain, at home while sleeping. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was born in Pennsylvania to Edward and Helen Czerw, hardworking and loving parents, she joined her older brother, Edward. Ellie was a beautiful and smart student very active in gymnastics, which in later years she would jokingly blame for her minor aches and pains. After high school she began a short career as an airline hostess in the "prop-plane" days. She met and married Joseph Sabol, she and Joe started their life together in Alexandria, Virginia soon joined by a son, Joby and daughter, Jennifer. Then it was on to a farm in Burke, Virginia to an old farmstead they renovated to a home, a theme they would repeat several times. A sense of adventure, curiosity, and passion for things outdoors moved Joe and Ellie to load up the big red Land Rover and explore the roads from Virginia to Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and back. It was not long after their return that they packed up everything and moved to Bozeman in 1969, living first in town then finding another farmstead in Bridger Canyon in need of a family with the drive and desire to restore it. In the summer of 1971 while Joe was in California studying for the bar exam, Ellie, Joby, and Jennifer lived in an old pre 1920s barn and oversaw the renovation of what would become the core of the family home. In 1974 the family was blessed with the birth of Justin, with his ear-to-ear grin and heart as big as a whale. In her final years Justin and his wife, Dustee would be a pillar of strength, comfort, and support for Ellie. Ellie and Jennifer worked side by side for years at Bozeman Floral. Like all living things in her world, Ellie knew and understood plants and could inexplicably save one from the brink of disaster. In addition to raising three kids Ellie cared for a menagerie of animals from peacocks to parrots, geese to raccoons, buffalo to horses, and countless dogs and cats. Her boxer, Boomer and black cat, Khrushchev were her constant cherished companions in her final years. In her life as in her passing Ellie was an inspiration, skied the Ridge and fished the streams, baked angel thumbprint cookies with her granddaughters, and made lemon sherbet from scratch for dessert every Thanksgiving. Her passing leaves a quiet emptiness that will be difficult to fill, especially for her son, Joby and Renee and their daughters, Rachel and Laurel and her husband, Byron; daughter, Jennifer and her daughter, Kambree; son, Justin and Dustee and their son, Doug; and of course, Boomer and Khrushchev. A celebration of Ellie's life is planned for the spring when the grass is green, and the flowers have bloomed. Memorials in Ellie's honor may be donated to the Heart of the Valley animal shelter, thank you. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
