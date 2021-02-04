Ursina crossed over on January 16, 2021, in Bozeman, Montana. She was born February 13, 1928 in Kuesnacht, Switzerland to Elisabeth Steiner and Franz von Muralt. She married Robert Rutz, also of Kuesnacht. They emigrated to California in 1955, where their son Lorenz was born. They returned to Switzerland in 1959 where Kathrin was born. They came back to California in 1963 where Chris was born. Ursina and Robert moved to Bozeman, Montana, in 2008 to be closer to family in their later years. Ursina had a knack for finding the beauty in small things and could create with what was at hand, be it cooking, sewing, or knitting. She knit hundreds of small dolls and many pairs of socks, which were worn and loved to shreds by all the grandchildren. She taught and inspired us to knit, yet no one could knit as exquisite as she. The family home in California was a place of beauty and fond memories, and base for many trips and family gatherings. They kept an extensive garden, with lemon and loquat trees, a greenhouse, berries, cacti, and an orchid collection. Ursina shared many wonderful meals using what she could from the garden—fresh Meyer lemonade and sorbet, delicious salads, candied almonds, cream cheese sandwiches, Nusstorte, and Waehe. She could make any occasion special, serving sugar cubes dipped in espresso after dinner, picking raspberries for dessert over ice cream, Wuerstli at New Years, and baking rich, dark chocolate birthday cakes. She kept Swiss traditions and culture alive, sharing food, language and stories, raising her family in both cultures. As the family grew and compositions changed, she embraced every addition and made certain all were welcomed. The Rutz home also always welcomed any distant relation or friend-of-a-friend who needed a place to stay. She loved music, regularly went to the symphony, played the violin and later in life learned to play the cello. She gave the gift of music to her children and grandchildren through her inspiring example and deep appreciation, providing support, coming to concerts, and most cherished of all, playing duets. To one non-musical grandchild she gave the gift of flight. She shared her passion for camping and off-the-beaten path travel, taking many memorable trips with family and friends. Two groups in particular became vital sources of rich lifelong experiences and friendships: the Wednesday Hikers, who hiked locally every week and took trips around California, to the coast, the Sierras, Yosemite and Cables Lake, and occasionally farther afield, hiking together in Ireland, Switzerland, and Peru; and a group of couples from Robert's work that camped and traveled extensively together in Mexico, Turkey, Greece, and the US. Friendship bonds were incredibly strong; they lasted until death and in some cases have gone on to the next generation. Ursina especially loved long hikes, taking in the wildflowers and humbly enjoying the vistas along the way. She was an example to us all that one is never too old to get out for a walk, or even cross-country ski at age 92. Her remains will go to 3 states and 2 continents where she has family. She always wanted to be a Zueri See Aentli (mallard on Lake of Zurich). Her passing was quick and peaceful with family present. She was still heartily dancing with Santa at Christmas. We greatly appreciate the care and compassion of the staff and caregivers at Hillcrest Senior Living, the Cottage at HighGate, and Stillwater Hospice and granddaughter Charlotte for this writing. Rutz Ursina Rutz
