Robert Ralph Rupert, Jr. Robert "Bob" Ralph Rupert, Jr., 67, of Bozeman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 2nd after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ralph Sr. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Carl) Rupert of Pottstown, PA; his wife of 44 years, Sue (Traunero); three sons, Christopher (Vanessa) of Savage, MN; Aaron (Jamie) and Nick of Bozeman, MT; seven grandchildren, Lian, Livy, Holden, Quinn, Wyatt, Wade and Hatcher. He is also survived by three brothers, Dain of Pottstown, PA, Scott (Wendy) of Minot, ND, Vince of Perkiomenville, PA; two sisters, Kelly Rupert and Patti (Dan) DiBono of Pottstown, PA and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was born September 24, 1954, in Phoenixville, PA. He graduated from Owen J Roberts High School in 1972 and joined the US Air Force soon afterwards. Bob was stationed in Crete where he served as a morse code systems operator. While in Crete, Bob met Sue who served as a USAF Russian Linguist and they were married in 1978 in Tiffin, OH. Bob and Sue were then stationed in Austin, TX, Japan, Great Falls, MT, England, Bozeman at the ROTC unit at Montana State University, and his last assignment at McGuire AFB, NJ where he retired in 1995 and then returned to Bozeman. Bob worked for FedEx for 22 years until he retired again. Bob was an athlete in high school and in the Air Force and played football and baseball during his younger years. Baseball continued to play a central role in Bob's life as his children took up the sport. He was so proud that two of his sons played into college and Chris played professionally for several years. He was an avid Penn State sports fan and loved to fish, ski, golf and hunt in his free time. Bob was known for his easy-going, friendly demeanor. His family would say he never met a stranger. Every person was a friend he just hadn't met. Even the kids in the neighborhood would come to the door to ask if Bob could come out and play. Bob's greatest love was his family. He was so proud of his three sons and their accomplishments, and especially loved to see his sons become such good fathers themselves. He was a beloved grandfather and will forever be known as "Ho Ho Poppa" for his year-round Santa impressions that would make his grandkids laugh and exclaim..."You're not Santa!." A public graveside military service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery behind the Vietnam Memorial on Saturday June 11th at 10:00. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, go to dahlcares.com. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in Bob's honor to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country, or a charity of your choice.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
