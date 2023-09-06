Jeffrey Runkel Jeffrey Scott Runkel, 65, of Bozeman, MT, died Thursday, August 31, 2023. He died of a heart attack that took his life instantly while he was working in his shop/studio on one of his endless projects. Jeff was born March 24, 1958, to Bernie and Sylvan Runkel in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was proud of that and felt the need to tell everyone. Jeff was raised in Des Moines where he played baseball, wrestled and earned the rank of Eagle Scout (there is a small chance he might have mentioned being an Eagle Scout more than once). Jeff graduated from Hoover High School and attended Iowa State University. Jeff went on to work as a laser light show roadie in the '80s. Oh the stories he could tell! After 10 years of living that dream, Jeff decided to uproot and spend the rest of his life in the mountains of Montana. Jeff was passionate, fiercely loving, and always his own man. Jenny, Cody and all his dogs (last of which is Kai) were his primary world. His friends were a close second. And yes...Jeff had more friends than most and was forever loyal. He was never short on words or time for those he loved and for anyone else who would listen. His stories were limitless. Cody grew up knowing that his Dad could fix anything. Jeff is survived by his wife, Jenny; his son, Cody; mother, Grandma B; brothers, Tom and Jon; sister, Prasannata; as well as all the numerous relatives of his ginormous loving family. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Sylvan; a brother, Ray; a sister, Micki; and Cody's heaven mother, Cherie; and many more loving relatives. Jeff will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Jeff's Life and Remembrance Reception will take place Saturday, September 9, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m., at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Boulevard, Bozeman, MT. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
