Victor "Vic" Rue Vic passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Vic Rue was born on February 28, 1941, in Broadus, Montana to Frank Harrington Rue and Lloyd Sinclair Rue. Vic spent his childhood years splitting his time between helping on his family's ranch in Biddle, Montana and Broadus, Montana, where he also helped his parents with their grocery and western store. He attended grade school and high school in Broadus and participated in band, football, basketball, FFA and baseball. Vic had a great love for sports, especially baseball. One of the highlights of his youth was attending the World Series in 1947 with his cousin, Jim Anderson, riding a train to Cleveland, Ohio. On June 20, 1959, Vic married his high school sweetheart, Judy Trusler, at the St. Labre Mission in Ashland. In the fall of 1959, Vic and Judy moved to Bozeman where they both attended Montana State University. While attending MSU, three of their four children were born. After graduating from MSU with a range science degree, Vic and his family returned to the family ranch in Biddle, Montana where they joined Vic's parents. Vic loved his days on the ranch working, feeding and milking cows, and helping his dad break teams of oxen to drive. Vic and his dad, Lloyd Rue, shared their passion for the oxen and traveled across the state participating in parades and won many awards for best of show. In 1971, Vic and Judy purchased the McLeod Resort south of Big Timber and began their 50-year journey at McLeod. Vic wore many hats during his time at McLeod from postmaster to heavy equipment operator at Sweet Grass County to campground manager. His love for the outdoors and the mountains led him to snowmobiling and he was a trailblazer in the snowmobiling world and lead numerous groups of snowmobilers into faraway adventures. In the summer, he traded his snowmobile for a four wheeler and spent many days and nights exploring and camping in the mountains with his family and friends. Vic also continued his passion for baseball by coaching little league in Big Timber for many years. After retirement Vic and Judy spent much of their time traveling across the country to their grandchildren's baseball, basketball, football, volleyball, track meets, concerts and rodeos. They were their granchildrens biggest supporters. Vic also loved his annual trip back to Broadus for branding with the Smiths where he visited with his family and friends. Vic volunteered his time on the Big Timber's Sheriff's posse, was a volunteer firefighter running a dozer and also groomed snowmobile trails in the Boulder valley. He helped many neighbors and friends in their time of need. Vic is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Frank Harrington Rue; his wife, Judy. He is survived by his four children, Sundi (Mike) Beltz of Austin Texas, Kebi (Terry) Smith of Olive MT, Lloyd (Kathy) Rue of Big Timber, MT and Courtney (Jenn) Rue of McLeod, MT; nine grandchildren, Jens (Kristen) Andersen of Bozeman, MT, Jim (Stephanie) of Grand Junction, Colorado and Taylor Beltz of Austin, TX, Justin (Megan) Smith of Olive, MT, Kelsey Smith of Bozeman, MT, Austin and Dayton Rue of Colorado, Molly and Ella Rue of McLeod and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Sweet Grass Cancer Fund or the Sweet Grass Recreation Association. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com