It was a beautiful autumn afternoon late in the day on October 10, 2022, we said our final goodbyes to our dad, grandad & great-grandad, Rodney "Lightening Rod" / "Hot Rod" Harold Roys. He had recently been under loving hospice care as he was declining of heart failure. He died very peacefully with family by his side. Dad was born in Great Falls, MT, on May 5, 1930, to Harold and Hazel Roys. He joined two stepbrothers, Ralph Cranston and Waldo Cranston (all now deceased). Sometime later, the Roys family moved to Bozeman where Harold ran a successful construction business. Dad became involved with school sports and showed his natural athletic skills excelling at the old Gallatin County High School in football and basketball, graduating in 1948. During these basketball years, he went with a traveling team to Oklahoma, and was most struck that one of the black players had to sit in the kitchen and was not allowed to eat with the rest of the team. After high school, Dad played football for one quarter as an MSC Bobcat, that career ending from an injury. Showing an interest in his dad's construction business, Dad enlisted in the Navy as a construction apprentice in the Seabees stationed in Port Hueneme, CA. He was proud of this time serving his country. Upon returning to Bozeman from the Seabees, he met and fell in love with Marylin Lang, they married and became parents to Deborah "Deb" and Daniel "Dan". Dad continued working construction with his dad, and soon joined the Bozeman Fire Department. He spent 25 years as a firefighter retiring at age 50 as Assistant Chief. While working as a firefighter, and after the early death of his dad, Dad joined Edsall Construction where he worked as their finish carpenter for 40+ years. There's a rare structure in "old" Bozeman that Dad proudly boasted he had worked on, including building three of our own family homes. Through the years dad and mom enjoyed camping with friends and us kids, golfing, snowmobiling (they and friends were some of the first to break tracks into Yellowstone Park), traveling south in their camper, in addition to Dad finding "manly" fun thru many years of stock car racing on all the local tracks (he was known for winning so many races and trophies that he ended up returning trophies and began winning them again!) One of his biggest thrills was flying with Wayne Edsall in his private plane, along with two other buddies, to attend an Indianapolis 500 race. They had the time of their lives! He also had a blast tote-goting/fishing/hunting with close buddies going places around Montana that are now fenced off and private. And rarely did he turn down a nice cold beer. He was a man who certainly knew how to have fun and approached life with a great sense of humor and love of family. He also enjoyed finding old cars and refurbishing them. He was seen regularly driving his latest wheels up and down Main Street. Later in life, and especially after mom passed in 2008, dad rarely missed going to any sports game/concert/play/etc. his grandkids and even great grandkids were participating in. He was one proud grandad! Rod is survived by daughter, Deb Roys Gertiser (Brian) of Bozeman, grandson, Dustin Tucker (Seine) and their kids Cale (age 15) and Ramona (age 7) of Bozeman, son, Dan Roys (Nancy) of Belgrade, granddaughter Danika Kindness (Zack) of Belgrade, and grandson, Baxter Roys (Makell) of Missoula. The family would like to express immeasurable love and gratitude to Highgate Manor and Cottage staff and care partners. They took the best care of him for the past almost five years. We love you. Also, sincere thanks go to Stillwater hospice staff who gave extra loving care to Dad over the past few months. Very special people who gave so much to us and Dad. The family has planned a private burial on Saturday, October 22. After that we invite friends and extended family to join us at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, for a memorial celebration of Dad's life from 3:30-5:00pm; refreshments served.