Robert W. Rossman Robert W. "Bob" Rossman passed away on April 24, 2020. Bob was born in Butte, Montana on March 17th, 1936 to Joe and Irene Rossman. Bob attended Webster Elementary School and graduated from Butte High in 1954. Bob served in the Navy, worked for the Anaconda Company, and the United States Postal Service where he worked until his retirement in 1996. On April 2nd, 1959, Bob married the love of his life, Shirley Peterson in Butte. Their son Joe was born in 1960 and daughter Lisa in 1964. Bob enjoyed Butte High Athletics, golfing and following his grandchildren's numerous activities. Bob was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Bob was preceded in death by his father Joe, mother Irene, several aunts and uncles, son-in-law Russ Jacoby and cousin Carol. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley, son Joe (Angel), daughter Lisa, grandson Zac Rossman, granddaughters Kelci Jo and Sydne Rae Jacoby and sister-in-law Jane Stark. A celebration of life will be held this summer when it is safe to gather. Memorials in Bob's name can be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Senior Solutions Hospice in Butte. The family would like to thank Deacon Dan McGrath, Lee and Sue Walsh, all the staff at Senior Solutions Hospice, and Bob's many friends and family for their care and concern. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
