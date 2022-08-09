Arnold H. Rosdahl Sr. joined his Lord and Savior on August 4th where he is having the most amazing reunion. Arnold “Arnie” was born in Billings, Montana on July 24, 1936, to Arne and Bernice Rosdahl. He joined the Navy in his Junior year and served his Country for three years during the Korean war. Shortly after, he met the love of his life and best friend of 64 years, Mary Davis. They met at a dance in Dillon, Montana on July 4, 1958 and knew they’d be together forever. They were married in Sheridan Montana August 16, 1958. Arnie was a passionate and talented rancher. He, along with his family, served the Madison and Ruby Valleys for several years. His skills and experience led to his success as a dedicated ranch manager for 19 years with Combs Cattle Company and 18 years with the Bar 7 Ranch. He truly believed in hard-work. One of his many “Arnieisms” (words of wisdom) is “the only job you can get by starting at the top is digging a post hole.” His signature smile and eye sparkle were a wonderful testament of his playful sense of humor. Another one of his famous “Arnieisms” is “if he ain’t in the way, he is comin’ to get in the way.” (meaning someone is incompetent). Arnie never met a stranger and everyone he met became family. Family truly meant everything to him. Arnie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Rosdahl, his precious children Arnold Jr. “Punch” (Sylvia) Rosdahl, Lori (Bruce) Hayward, Avis (Ricky) Rost, Teresa (Kevin) Rockwood, and Amy (Brand) McBride. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. There will be a viewing available at K & L Mortuary in Sheridan, Montana on Friday, August 12th from 9AM to 6PM. Memorial service will be held at K & L Mortuary in Sheridan on Saturday, August 13th at 10AM immediately followed by burial with full Military Honors at the Taylor Cemetery in Alder, and Celebration of Life with refreshments at the Alder Fire Hall. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion. Arnold Rosdahl Rosdahl
