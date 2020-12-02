Paul Roos- Roos, 78, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, November 10 , 2020.A celebration of Paul’s life will be held next summer. Memorials may be sent to: Clark Fork Coalition, Snowberry Foundation P.O. Box 5 Lincoln, MT 59639, The Wilderness Society, or the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at lincolnmontana@linctel.net for a list of Lincoln needs. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Paul.
