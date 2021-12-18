Romine, Terri Lynn (Atamanczuk) Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terri Lynn (Atamanczuk) Romine 11/24/1953 - 12/11/2021 Born and raised in Brandon, Manitoba, Terrie was the eldest of Richard and Jacquie Atamanczuk's three daughters. She attended school in North Dakota, where she met Lyle Romine while teaching figure skating. Lyle and Terrie married in 1973 and their son, Jesse, was born in 1980. The Romines moved to the Fargo area in 1981 where they made their home north of Oxbow. Terrie impacted many lives during her career in education through NDSU, Kindred Public School, and the Migrant Education Program. Terrie moved to Montana in 2012 to be with Jesse, Anita, and her granddaughter, Stella (born 2011), after losing the love of her life, Lyle, in 2010. Terrie loved to be outside, do home projects, be with Stella, laugh, and hug family and friends. Terrie is survived by everyone whose life she touched. In lieu of a funeral, Terrie requested that her family and friends take a moment to reflect on memories, adventures, and fun shared. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terrie Education Stella Jesse Jacquie Atamanczuk Fun Richard Recommended for you