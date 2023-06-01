Jack O. Rogers Jack O. Rogers, 82, died on December 3, 2022, at his home in Belgrade, MT. Jack's 24 year battle with prostate cancer made him one of the longest living survivors and was studied by several cancer centers in the United States.
Jack was born June 6, 1940, in Townsend, MT, a son of Heber O. Rogers and Gertrude Miller. He went to the first grade in Wisdom, MT. He and his family traveled and worked all over, moving 43 times by the time he was fourteen. Jack's father worked for many cattle companies in Montana and Wyoming. They lived in many places in Montana, Oregon and Alaska. When he was 14, he moved back to the Gallatin Valley and graduated in 1958 with his beloved classmates from Bozeman Senior High School. Jack played football and was on the first wrestling team started by Coach Tom LeProwse. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and traveled the world. Jack considered himself a "Sea Going Sailor" and was on five ships with eight deployments. One deployment was to the Mediterranean and five other deployments of Wespac cruises to Viet Nam. Jack was a FTM-1 (1st Class Petty Officer). He retired from the Navy in April of 1978 and came back with his family to Montana. Jack belonged to five different military societies and was a Plank Owner of the "Lone Sailor".
Jack spent 23 years employed at the Bozeman Public School Dist. #7; working as a custodian at the Willson School and Emily Dickinson Elementary School. He took care of his beloved teachers and students. Jack was a fair-minded man and was a shop steward and budget negotiator for the custodians and cooks for many years.