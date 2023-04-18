Let the news come to you

Bozeman resident Michael L. Rogel, the beloved son of Mary and Laurence Rogel, was tragically killed while in the midst of a mental health crisis on Monday, April 3, 2023. Michael’s Bernese Mountain Dog, Arlo, was also killed.

Michael was born in Grosse Point, Michigan, on July 17, 1983, and grew up in Gallup, New Mexico, with his three younger sisters. He attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2008. While studying in L.A., he became immersed in the West Coast’s bass music culture and gradually began to produce his own electronic music, mixing beats, soundscapes, vocals, and his own keyboard compositions into songs that expressed his spirituality and experience of the world.

After college, he returned to New Mexico, set up a home studio in Albuquerque, and continued to pursue his craft. As a self-taught musician, he spent hours at his keyboard, appreciating the freedom it provided his self-expression. He believed that music could inspire positivity and unite people, and he wanted his songs to be uplifting. Michael was formally recognized for his efforts in 2016, receiving the New Mexico Music Award for Best Electronica Song, “Martyr.”


