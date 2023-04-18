Dorothy Kathryn Roeder, 103, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023 with her adoring daughters at her side.
Dorothy was the youngest of seven children born to Jacob and Anna Marie (Henrickson) Thomas in Wheatland, IA on the first of February 1920. She was raised in the town of Clinton, IA where she would graduate high school and then worked as a telephone operator for AT&T until joining SPARS, the women's branch of the United States Coast Guard in 1943. She served proudly until November of 1945, when she was honorably discharged at the rank of RM1c (WR) - Radioman 1st class (Women's Reserve). The rank here is important to remember because she would meet the love of her life while in Miami, FL, Carl O. Roeder, who also happened to be in the Coast Guard and had attained a ranking on RM2c. Ignoring his lower ranking, the two were wed in 1946. They moved to Columbus, OH while Carl finished dental school at OSU, before settling in Carl's hometown of Toledo. It was here that they raised four children together until Carl passed away in 1994. Dorothy chose to then move to Bozeman, MT to be closer to her family and begin what some would call her second life.
As Senator Jon Tester wrote, "Dorothy Roeder lived a lifetime of service and it started when our nation needed her the most." She served during World War II and continued that volunteer service, spirit, and commitment throughout her life. In 1997 when Dorothy moved to Montana to be closer to family, she dedicated her life to our community through that same spirit she showed our nation during WWII. All told, Dorothy committed over 35,000 volunteer hours to 37 different non-profits including HRDC/RSVP, Meals on Wheels, Bozeman Senior Center, Bozeman Municipal Court, American Red Cross, HRDC's Gallatin Valley Food Bank, WWAMI, Chamber of Commerce and many more. What is so remarkable is the fact that her volunteer efforts are the equivalent of 17 years of full time work.
What perhaps is her most notable work is the transformation and participation in a weekly "sewing" group, RSVP Handcrafters. Volunteers meet each Tuesday to create not only beautifully crafted work but a network of friendships and social support. You could always find her Saturday mornings during the summer at the Bozeman Farmer's Market with her fellow Handcrafters selling quilts, tea towels, afghans, and more. Locals and people from across the country would stop by their booth to visit and purchase these treasures made with a true labor of love. Handmade items were also donated throughout the community including newborn hats and receiving blankets for the hospital, knit hats for school age children, and quilts for police to distribute in emergencies.
Dorothy always felt that volunteering was an honor and privilege. She always said she got more out of volunteering than she gave. She has received numerous recognitions, nominations and awards for her volunteer service including Serve Montana and Montana's Salute to Senior Service award.
Dorothy will be missed by all who knew her but especially her children, Barbara (William) Burnard of New York, Kathryn Roeder of Colorado, Rebecca Roeder of Montana, and Harley Roeder also of Montana; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded by her parents, siblings, and her beloved husband, Carl O. Roeder.
A Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday April 26th at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM.