Dorothy Kathryn Roeder, 103, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023 with her adoring daughters at her side.

Dorothy was the youngest of seven children born to Jacob and Anna Marie (Henrickson) Thomas in Wheatland, IA on the first of February 1920. She was raised in the town of Clinton, IA where she would graduate high school and then worked as a telephone operator for AT&T until joining SPARS, the women's branch of the United States Coast Guard in 1943. She served proudly until November of 1945, when she was honorably discharged at the rank of RM1c (WR) - Radioman 1st class (Women's Reserve). The rank here is important to remember because she would meet the love of her life while in Miami, FL, Carl O. Roeder, who also happened to be in the Coast Guard and had attained a ranking on RM2c. Ignoring his lower ranking, the two were wed in 1946. They moved to Columbus, OH while Carl finished dental school at OSU, before settling in Carl's hometown of Toledo. It was here that they raised four children together until Carl passed away in 1994. Dorothy chose to then move to Bozeman, MT to be closer to her family and begin what some would call her second life.

As Senator Jon Tester wrote, "Dorothy Roeder lived a lifetime of service and it started when our nation needed her the most." She served during World War II and continued that volunteer service, spirit, and commitment throughout her life. In 1997 when Dorothy moved to Montana to be closer to family, she dedicated her life to our community through that same spirit she showed our nation during WWII. All told, Dorothy committed over 35,000 volunteer hours to 37 different non-profits including HRDC/RSVP, Meals on Wheels, Bozeman Senior Center, Bozeman Municipal Court, American Red Cross, HRDC's Gallatin Valley Food Bank, WWAMI, Chamber of Commerce and many more. What is so remarkable is the fact that her volunteer efforts are the equivalent of 17 years of full time work.


